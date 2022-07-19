ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Agency Information Collection Activities; Submission to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for Review and Approval; Comment Request; Green Sturgeon 4(d) Rule Take Exceptions and Exemptions

 3 days ago

This document has a comment period that ends in 61 days. (09/19/2022) Submit a formal comment. National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Commerce. Notice of information collection, request for comment. SUMMARY:. The Department of Commerce, in accordance with the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995 (PRA), invites the general public...

Rolling Stone

ICE Is Buying Up Massive Troves of Cell Phone Location Data… For Some Reason

The Department of Homeland Security is purchasing cell phone location data on a massive scale, according to documents released by the American Civil Liberties Union. Per the documents, hundreds of thousands of location points across North America have been attained by DHS. Purchasing the information from private businesses would help circumvent legal requirements to obtain a warrant.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Navy Times

VA overhauls patient wait time website, but not policies on other medical options

Veterans Affairs officials are overhauling their website detailing medical wait times at facilities across the country, but that won’t mean significant changes to private-sector care eligibility for patients worried about access issues. The new site, which went live Tuesday afternoon, is the culmination of months of behind-the-scenes work in...
HEALTH
Entrepreneur

A Plea From Job Applicants: Please Reject Us!

I am a college student. Like my peers, I have applied for many jobs and internships. And we have a request of you, the people who may hire us:. Please, if you do not like us, reject us. Rejection is rare in our world. For example, I never received a...
JOBS
coingeek.com

US ethics agency issues new rules for gov’t employees who hold NFTs

The U.S. Office of Government Ethics (OGE), which oversees ethics laws and policies of the executive arm, has issued a new legal advisory for public financial disclosure filers who own non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The guidance, titled “Financial Disclosure Reporting Considerations for Collectible Non-Fungible Tokens and Fractionalized Non-Fungible Tokens,” is published...
POLITICS
CBS Miami

Farm Share urging federal government to provide additional funding to help feed millions in state

MIAMI – Farm Share is urging the federal government to provide them with additional funding to help feed millions of people in the state of Florida. South Florida has one of the greatest needs for extra supplies. At Farm Shares headquarters in Homestead, the lack of food is noticeable.  Normally, pallets filled with food are stacked to the ceiling and there is no empty space.  Right now, that's a different story."Farm Share is doing about 7.5 million meals going out the door on a monthly basis," says Farm Share CEO Stephen Shelley.Despite the shortage, Farm Share is doing what they can to...
MIAMI, FL
bloomberglaw.com

No-Poach Agreements Are Per Se Illegal, DOJ Says in Trucker Case (1)

Workers allege trucking companies conspired to suppress wages. DOJ statement is latest move in labor-market enforcement push. Competing employers’ no-poach agreements are inherently illegal, the Justice Department said in a statement of interest filed in a workers’ antitrust lawsuit against CRST International Inc. and other trucking companies. The...
U.S. POLITICS
nonprofitquarterly.org

Capital Availability Without Access: An Economic Justice Paradox of Our Time

We live in tumultuous times. Whether it is economic instability, racist violence, a deadly global pandemic, or supply chain disruptions, the challenges seem endless. In response to these challenges, new openings have emerged. One of these is an unprecedented infusion of capital into small businesses. Yet capital is far more accessible for white, affluent, and well-established business owners than for others.
SMALL BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Hack of Jobless Aid Vendor Spotlights Gaps in State Systems

The hack of an unemployment insurance technology company that disrupted more than a dozen state agencies’ systems caught the attention of the US Department of Labor and its independent watchdog. And although the system outages were short-lived, the incident reiterates the importance of best practices within the unemployment system,...
NEBRASKA STATE
US News and World Report

Follow These 4 Steps to Obtain a U.S. Driver's License

Getting a driver’s license in the U.S. can be a good idea for international students who want to use their own car to explore the area, pick up groceries or go out with friends. But just because you already drive in your home country doesn’t mean you meet driver’s license requirements in the U.S.
MISSOURI STATE

