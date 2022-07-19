ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revisions and Confidentiality Determinations for Data Elements Under the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Rule; Extension of Comment Period

This document has a comment period that ends in 78 days. (10/06/2022) Submit a formal comment. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Proposed rule; extension of public comment period. SUMMARY:. On June 21, 2022, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published a proposed rule titled “Revisions and Confidentiality Determinations for Data Elements...

Grist

Power plants are going green — despite the Supreme Court’s ruling

Jay Duffy is an attorney with the Clean Air Task Force and was a principal brief-writer in West Virginia v. EPA representing public health and environmental organizations. Analysts and pundits, myself included, have dissected the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in West Virginia v. EPA from all angles, and for most environmentalists it represents a frustrating defeat. On behalf of several organizations, the Clean Air Task Force filed the original case opposing the Trump administration’s repeal of the Clean Power Plan. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in our favor but by that time, the Clean Power Plan’s strong emissions targets had already been met so the plan was not reinstated. West Virginia, along with 19 other states and several coal companies, appealed that decision to the Supreme Court. When the high court took up the case last year — against a defunct rule — I was sure environmentalists wouldn’t like the outcome.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Does West Virginia v. EPA Doom the SEC's Climate Disclosure Rule?

The Supreme Court's decision in West Virginia v. EPA undoubtedly constrains the Biden Administration's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. While the decision does not curtail the EPA's traditional air pollution control authorities, it does make it more difficult for the agency to repurpose provisions drafted to address traditional air pollutants so as to limit greenhouse gases. The decision could constrain other agency efforts to foster climate mitigation as well.
ENVIRONMENT
Grist

Experts to Congress: Restore EPA enforcement staffing and funding for environmental justice

For the past three years, the Valero Houston Refinery hasn’t gone a single quarter without committing a significant violation of the Clean Air Act. Year after year, as toxic air pollution has wafted through Manchester — a predominantly Hispanic, low-income neighborhood across the street — the facility has racked up a long list of violation notices from state regulators, but that’s done little to actually stop the onslaught.
HOUSTON, TX
bloomberglaw.com

Three Lawsuits Aim to Shape EPA’s Use of Chemical Test Orders

Two cases result from ‘chaotic rollout’ of EPA test orders. Rulings in three lawsuits that challenge the EPA’s use of its burgeoning authority to order chemical manufacturers to generate information on their products are poised to offer insights into the agency’s implementation of power that it’s only begun to use the last few years, attorneys say.
LAW
FOXBusiness

Biden EPA proposes regulation that farmers warn will drive food prices higher

The Biden administration proposed a rule Thursday introducing tight restrictions on the use of a herbicide farmers say is crucial to ensure productivity and low prices. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reversed a Trump-era rule that allowed farmers to utilize the herbicide atrazine at a higher rate, according to regulatory documents filed Thursday and reviewed by FOX Business.
AGRICULTURE
IGN

Lawmakers Ask EPA and Department of Energy to Crack Down on Cryptomining

Six US lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have asked the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Energy to crack down on cryptomining. In a letter also signed by Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Edward Markey, and Jeffrey Merkley alongside Members of Congress Jared Huffman and Rashida Tlaib, the lawmakers requested that cryptomining companies in the U.S. report their energy usage and carbon emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
foodsafetynews.com

The pressure put on EPA over ‘factory farms’

A letter sent Tuesday to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan urges him to unleash EPA’s powers on so-called “factory farms.” The letter is signed by 218 known and unknown groups. The many groups want more federal oversight of the organizations USDA calls “Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations”...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. trade commission rejects fertilizer duties

The U.S. International Trade Commission on Monday voted to reject steep duties on ammonium nitrate fertilizers from Trinidad and Tobago and Russia, going against a recommendation for tariffs from the Commerce Department. Last year, CF Industries, an Illinois fertilizer-maker, filed a petition accusing producers in Trinidad and Tobago and Russia...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

In restricting repair, John Deere may be violating the Clean Air Act, advocates allege

The farm equipment manufacturer prevents users of its equipment from repairing the machine’s emissions control systems other than via authorized dealerships. Consumer advocates are alleging that John Deere & Co., the nation’s largest tractor maker, has repeatedly violated the Clean Air Act by limiting repair of its machines’ emissions control systems solely to authorized John Deere dealerships.
INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Watchdog: EPA botched pesticide cancer review

EPA and its internal watchdog are at odds over how officials decided a commonly used fumigant doesn’t pose as great a cancer risk as once thought. In a report today, EPA’s Office of Inspector General said the environmental agency broke with its own procedures and standards of transparency in downgrading the cancer risk classification of 1,3-Dichloropropene, which farmers use to protect potatoes and other crops from nematodes in soil.
AGRICULTURE
thecentersquare.com

Clean energy power line from Arizona to California approved for construction

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Interior has approved the construction of a 125-mile transmission line project spanning from Arizona to Southern California that officials say will increase renewable energy delivery. The Ten West Link Transmission Line Project, which has been under consideration since 2016, will result...
BLYTHE, CA
960 The Ref

Call block: FCC cracks down on ‘auto warranty’ robocalls

WASHINGTON — Those annoying robocalls about auto warranties expiring are about to expire -- for good. The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday ordered U.S. telecom companies to block robocalls about scam auto warranties. Consumers are familiar with the sales pitch, which usually begins, “We’ve been trying to reach you...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ars Technica

Cryptomining boom has people’s energy bills skyrocketing; feds mull new rules [Updated]

This is not the summer that Americans want to deal with an unknown number of cryptocurrency firms unexpectedly flooding the power grid. More Americans are already expecting to experience rolling blackouts as the nation's power grid strains against record heat and drought conditions currently spiking energy usage from coast to coast. Now, lawmakers are worried that US cryptocurrency mining operations planning for rapid growth will potentially further destabilize the grid while quietly spiking carbon emissions and driving up utility costs to more and more consumers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
foodsafetynews.com

FDA proposes another delay for pre-harvest agricultural water requirements

Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a supplemental notice of proposed rulemaking to extend the compliance dates for the pre-harvest agricultural water provisions as outlined in the recent 2021 agricultural water proposed rule. The 2021 agricultural water proposed rule, if finalized, will require farms to conduct annual...
AGRICULTURE
bloomberglaw.com

Court Affirms Axing of Organ Rejection Patents as Ineligible (1)

CareDX Inc. failed to save its patents related to organ transplant rejection tests, as the Federal Circuit affirmed that the inventions are ineligible for patents. The patents—which describe a breakthrough way to measure organ transplant rejection with a blood test—observe a natural phenomenon, meaning they’re not eligible for patent protection under US Supreme Court precedent, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled. The inventions use new techniques, not created by the same scientists, to measure the amount of the donor’s DNA leeching from transplanted organs.
LAW
Nature.com

The German constitutional verdict is a landmark in climate litigation

Climate and freedom are interconnected in various ways. The recent German verdict on climate protection realigned the fundamental rights in liberal democratic societies and marks an important step in climate litigation around the world. Identifying the right climate change mitigation goals is a normative question, not an empirical question. The...
ENVIRONMENT
uschamber.com

UPDATE: Resolution Reached in Panasonic Rapid Response Labor Mechanism Case

In a previous post, we explained that last year, in compliance with USMCA’s requirements, workers at the Panasonic facility in Tamaulipas, Mexico voted to reject their union contract. On Monday, April 18, workers at the facility requested that the U.S. investigate the company for allegedly signing the workers into a new union contract with SIAMARM—a faction of the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM). According to the complaint, SIAMARM began withholding union dues from paychecks without the workers’ consent, and employees that protested the SIAMARM contract were fired—moves that would be in direct violation of the USMCA labor provisions. Days after the U.S. Government agreed to review the complaint, a new vote was held between SIAMARM and SNITIS. SNITIS, a relatively new union founded by Mexican labor rights activist Susana Prieto, won the union vote handily, claiming 75% of the 2,150 votes.
LABOR ISSUES
Phys.org

New study affirms environmental justice communities in RGGI states don't equitably benefit from emissions reductions

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), the first market-based emissions reduction program in the U.S. energy sector, was established in 2009. A new study published today in PLOS One titled "Environmental justice and power plant emissions in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative states" is the first empirical assessment of disparities in pollutants from electricity generation within environmental justice communities in RGGI states.
ENVIRONMENT

