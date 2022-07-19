Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill Natural Resource Damage Assessment, Alabama Trustee Implementation Group: Draft Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge Recreation Enhancements: Supplemental Restoration Plan

Federal Aviation Administration. Notice of Termination of the Preparation of Air Tour Management Plan. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), in cooperation with the National Park Service (NPS) (together, the agencies), announces that it has discontinued its preparation of the Air Tour Management Plan (ATMP) for commercial air tour operations over Everglades National Park in Florida because the sole air tour operator with interim operating authority (IOA) for the park voluntarily surrendered its Part 135 operating certificate and is no longer authorized to conduct tours over the park. In addition, the voluntary agreements between the operator and the agencies for Biscayne National Park and Big Cypress National Preserve have been terminated and the operator will be deleted from the FAA's records of authorized commercial air tour operators.

