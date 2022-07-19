ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill Natural Resource Damage Assessment, Alabama Trustee Implementation Group: Draft Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge Recreation Enhancements: Supplemental Restoration Plan

federalregister.gov
 3 days ago

This document has a comment period that ends in 29 days. (08/18/2022) Submit a formal comment. Department of the Interior. Notice of availability; request for public comments. In accordance with the Oil Pollution Act of 1990 (OPA), the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA), the Final Programmatic Damage Assessment Restoration...

www.federalregister.gov

Comments / 0

Related
federalregister.gov

Termination of the Preparation of an Air Tour Management Plan at Everglades National Park, Florida

Federal Aviation Administration. Notice of Termination of the Preparation of Air Tour Management Plan. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), in cooperation with the National Park Service (NPS) (together, the agencies), announces that it has discontinued its preparation of the Air Tour Management Plan (ATMP) for commercial air tour operations over Everglades National Park in Florida because the sole air tour operator with interim operating authority (IOA) for the park voluntarily surrendered its Part 135 operating certificate and is no longer authorized to conduct tours over the park. In addition, the voluntary agreements between the operator and the agencies for Biscayne National Park and Big Cypress National Preserve have been terminated and the operator will be deleted from the FAA's records of authorized commercial air tour operators.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy