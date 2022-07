Ensuring appropriate and effective education for their children is a concern all families naturally grapple with, and it is not limited to the K-12 education environment. The caregivers of our country’s youngest children often face particularly daunting challenges in finding programs that can do two things: care for their infants, toddlers, and preschoolers so they can work; and provide a stimulating environment so their children can learn.

