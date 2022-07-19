ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Pesticide Experimental Use Permit; Receipt of Application; Comment Request June 2022

This document has a comment period that ends in 29 days. (08/18/2022) Submit a formal comment. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This notice announces EPA's receipt of an application 524-EUP-RRT from Bayer CropScience LP requesting an experimental use permit (EUP) for the GA20ox_SUP miRNA. The Agency has determined that the permit may...

eenews.net

Watchdog: EPA botched pesticide cancer review

EPA and its internal watchdog are at odds over how officials decided a commonly used fumigant doesn’t pose as great a cancer risk as once thought. In a report today, EPA’s Office of Inspector General said the environmental agency broke with its own procedures and standards of transparency in downgrading the cancer risk classification of 1,3-Dichloropropene, which farmers use to protect potatoes and other crops from nematodes in soil.
Grist

Experts to Congress: Restore EPA enforcement staffing and funding for environmental justice

For the past three years, the Valero Houston Refinery hasn’t gone a single quarter without committing a significant violation of the Clean Air Act. Year after year, as toxic air pollution has wafted through Manchester — a predominantly Hispanic, low-income neighborhood across the street — the facility has racked up a long list of violation notices from state regulators, but that’s done little to actually stop the onslaught.
bloomberglaw.com

Three Lawsuits Aim to Shape EPA’s Use of Chemical Test Orders

Two cases result from ‘chaotic rollout’ of EPA test orders. Rulings in three lawsuits that challenge the EPA’s use of its burgeoning authority to order chemical manufacturers to generate information on their products are poised to offer insights into the agency’s implementation of power that it’s only begun to use the last few years, attorneys say.
FOXBusiness

Biden EPA proposes regulation that farmers warn will drive food prices higher

The Biden administration proposed a rule Thursday introducing tight restrictions on the use of a herbicide farmers say is crucial to ensure productivity and low prices. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reversed a Trump-era rule that allowed farmers to utilize the herbicide atrazine at a higher rate, according to regulatory documents filed Thursday and reviewed by FOX Business.
eenews.net

BLM OKs construction of massive Calif. solar project

The Bureau of Land Management has authorized construction to begin on the third of three large-scale solar power projects inside a California renewable energy zone. The 500-megawatt Oberon solar project would cover about 2,600 acres inside the 22.5-million-acre Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan area and have the capacity to power about 146,000 homes. The project includes a battery storage system of up to 200 MW.
Grist

Power plants are going green — despite the Supreme Court’s ruling

Jay Duffy is an attorney with the Clean Air Task Force and was a principal brief-writer in West Virginia v. EPA representing public health and environmental organizations. Analysts and pundits, myself included, have dissected the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in West Virginia v. EPA from all angles, and for most environmentalists it represents a frustrating defeat. On behalf of several organizations, the Clean Air Task Force filed the original case opposing the Trump administration’s repeal of the Clean Power Plan. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in our favor but by that time, the Clean Power Plan’s strong emissions targets had already been met so the plan was not reinstated. West Virginia, along with 19 other states and several coal companies, appealed that decision to the Supreme Court. When the high court took up the case last year — against a defunct rule — I was sure environmentalists wouldn’t like the outcome.
foodsafetynews.com

The pressure put on EPA over ‘factory farms’

A letter sent Tuesday to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan urges him to unleash EPA’s powers on so-called “factory farms.” The letter is signed by 218 known and unknown groups. The many groups want more federal oversight of the organizations USDA calls “Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations”...
Agriculture Online

U.S. trade commission rejects fertilizer duties

The U.S. International Trade Commission on Monday voted to reject steep duties on ammonium nitrate fertilizers from Trinidad and Tobago and Russia, going against a recommendation for tariffs from the Commerce Department. Last year, CF Industries, an Illinois fertilizer-maker, filed a petition accusing producers in Trinidad and Tobago and Russia...
natureworldnews.com

Study Defines the Impacts of Organic Farming on the Environment

Organic farming is often viewed as more friendly to the environment as compared to traditional farming when it comes to the system of food production. One of the greatest challenges of our time is to produce enough food to ensure adequate nutrition for the expanding global population without destroying the planet. By 2050, the population of the world is expected to be close to 10 billion, yet more than 811 million people still go to bed hungry every night.
IGN

Lawmakers Ask EPA and Department of Energy to Crack Down on Cryptomining

Six US lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have asked the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Energy to crack down on cryptomining. In a letter also signed by Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Edward Markey, and Jeffrey Merkley alongside Members of Congress Jared Huffman and Rashida Tlaib, the lawmakers requested that cryptomining companies in the U.S. report their energy usage and carbon emissions.
Reason.com

Does West Virginia v. EPA Doom the SEC's Climate Disclosure Rule?

The Supreme Court's decision in West Virginia v. EPA undoubtedly constrains the Biden Administration's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. While the decision does not curtail the EPA's traditional air pollution control authorities, it does make it more difficult for the agency to repurpose provisions drafted to address traditional air pollutants so as to limit greenhouse gases. The decision could constrain other agency efforts to foster climate mitigation as well.
freightwaves.com

June used truck retail prices follow continuing declines in auction prices

Used truck auction prices continue to drop from nosebleed heights. Now trucks at retail are selling for less. But both channels remain near historic peaks. Auction volumes in June reached an 18-month high, according to J.D. Power Valuation Services. Small fleet liquidations, large fleets dumping their oldest units and individuals either getting out of the industry or going to work for a fleet drove the jump.
POLITICO

In restricting repair, John Deere may be violating the Clean Air Act, advocates allege

The farm equipment manufacturer prevents users of its equipment from repairing the machine’s emissions control systems other than via authorized dealerships. Consumer advocates are alleging that John Deere & Co., the nation’s largest tractor maker, has repeatedly violated the Clean Air Act by limiting repair of its machines’ emissions control systems solely to authorized John Deere dealerships.
freightwaves.com

Jim Tompkins redux: US supply chains receive F+

In April 2020, as the pandemic was raging worldwide, Jim Tompkins, arguably the dean of supply chain management consultants, spoke to FreightWaves about the outlook for his industry. Tompkins warned that COVID-19 was a before-and-after event for supply chains and that it would cement a profound shift from models based on cost, speed and efficiency to those based on what he referred to as “volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity,” or “VUCA.”
960 The Ref

Call block: FCC cracks down on ‘auto warranty’ robocalls

WASHINGTON — Those annoying robocalls about auto warranties expiring are about to expire -- for good. The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday ordered U.S. telecom companies to block robocalls about scam auto warranties. Consumers are familiar with the sales pitch, which usually begins, “We’ve been trying to reach you...
The Associated Press

RWE moves forward with storage facility in Texas

Texas Waves II, 30 megawatt battery storage project. Project recently completed installation of all inverters on site. Silvia Ortín, CEO RWE Renewables Americas: “Battery storage solutions like Texas Waves II, with its responsive reserve capability, are a proven proposition for storing energy and improving grid reliability. These types of projects will become increasingly important as renewables form a bigger part of the energy mix as we expand our operating portfolio in the U.S., one of our focus markets.”
Agriculture Online

Crop insurance industry to House committee: ‘Stay the course’

Representatives of several lobbying groups testified Wednesday at a House hearing on crop insurance ahead of the 2023 farm bill, describing the program as one of the best tools available to protect farmers from crop losses, regardless of farm size. Currently the U.S. government pays out more than $7 billion...
foodsafetynews.com

FDA proposes another delay for pre-harvest agricultural water requirements

Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a supplemental notice of proposed rulemaking to extend the compliance dates for the pre-harvest agricultural water provisions as outlined in the recent 2021 agricultural water proposed rule. The 2021 agricultural water proposed rule, if finalized, will require farms to conduct annual...
