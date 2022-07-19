ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agency Information Collection Activities; Comment Request; Establishing Paid Sick Leave for Federal Contractors

This document has a comment period that ends in 61 days. (09/19/2022) Submit a formal comment. Wage and Hour Division, Department of Labor. The Department of Labor (Department) is soliciting comments concerning a proposed extension of the information collection request (ICR) titled “Establishing Paid Sick Leave for Federal Contractors.” This comment...

