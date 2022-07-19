ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Martin County School District encouraging families to apply for school meals

By Aja Dorsainvil
 4 days ago
The Martin County School District is encouraging families to apply for free and reduced-price meals for the upcoming school year after the U.S. Department of Agriculture discontinued the program.

The district must now resume charging students who attend some schools for breakfasts and lunches.

According to the district, students who attend the following schools will continue to receive free meals with no income restrictions: J.D. Parker Elementary School, Pinewood Elementary School, Port Salerno Elementary School, Warfield Elementary School, Indiantown Middle School, Willoughby Learning Center and Spectrum Academy.

For the schools not listed above, the Martin County School District will cover the costs of meals for all students for the first three days of school (Aug. 10-12). After Aug. 12, the regular price for breakfast for K-5 and 6-12 students is $1.50. Lunch for K-5 is $1.85, and 6-12 is $2.10. The reduced price for breakfast (all grade levels) is $0.30, and lunch is $0.40.

To apply for free and reduced-price meals, click here .

For questions about school meals, email the Food & Nutrition Services Department at AskFNS@martinschools.org or call (772) 223-2655 ext. 58100.

