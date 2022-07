Uber has agreed to a $2m settlement following a lawsuit from the US Department of Justice (DOJ) involving allegations that the company violated the Americans With Disabilities Act by charging disabled riders extra because they needed more time to get into their vehicles. DOJ filed the lawsuit in 2021, arguing that Uber began charging wait fees in 2016 for passengers who needed more than two minutes to enter a vehicle after its arrival. The fees were applied to those who were late but also to disabled persons who needed more time to get in, including blind riders, or individuals...

LAW ・ 2 DAYS AGO