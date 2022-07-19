ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Formations of, Acquisitions by, and Mergers of Bank Holding Companies

federalregister.gov
 3 days ago

The companies listed in this notice have applied to the Board for approval, pursuant to the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 (12 U.S.C. 1841 et seq.) (BHC Act), Regulation Y (12 CFR part 225), and all other applicable statutes and regulations to become a bank holding company and/or to acquire...

www.federalregister.gov

State
Illinois State
State
Indiana State
The Associated Press

Steelmaker moves ahead on effort to build plant in Southeast

A steel producer has announced plans to build and operate an aluminum mill in the southeastern U.S., after reaching a deal with the company that so far has failed to deliver on its promise to put the plant in Kentucky — even with financial backing from the state. The announcement this week was the latest chapter in what has been a long, tortuous effort to build a new aluminum plant in an Appalachian region struggling to create jobs. Steel Dynamics Inc. said this week that its board approved plans to move ahead with construction of the $1.9 billion plant, though it did not specify where other than to say it will be somewhere in the Southeast. Steel Dynamics said it will own more than 94% of the facility through a joint venture arrangement with Unity Aluminum. The Steel Dynamics plan is much larger in size and scope than what Unity had contemplated. And a Unity spokesperson offered assurances that the state of Kentucky will recoup its investment. Unity, formerly known as Braidy Industries, had intended to build an aluminum mill near Ashland in northeastern Kentucky but struggled for years to line up sufficient financing for the project.
KENTUCKY STATE
#Bank Holding Company#Holding Companies#Cfr#The Federal Reserve Bank#The Board Of Governors#The Reserve Bank
CNN

The US housing market just entered an awkward phase

This story is part of CNN Business' Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. All right, Jay Powell, part of your plan seems to be working: Fewer people are buying homes. But that's not translating to lower prices — at least not yet.
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Economy
Economy
rigzone.com

Oil Beats Renewable Power In U.S. Public Land Leasing

Despite President Biden's campaign vow to propel a 'clean energy revolution', the federal government continues to prioritize oil development over renewable projects on U.S. public lands. — Despite President Joe Biden's campaign vow to propel a "clean energy revolution," the federal government continues to prioritize oil development over renewable projects on US public lands, a new report finds.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Specialty Chemicals Firm Sika's Sales Jump on Expansion, Post-COVID Recovery

(Reuters) -Swiss chemicals maker Sika AG reported an 18% jump in its first-half sales on Friday, supported by its bigger production footprint and a post-pandemic recovery in the construction sector. The company, whose chemical additives strengthen and waterproof concrete, said sales came in at 5.30 billion francs ($5.47 billion) for...
BUSINESS
Autoblog

There won't be enough copper to meet climate goals, study indicates

Don't let copper's latest rout fool you: Supply shortages will be so severe and prices so high in coming years that they risk delaying the global shift away from fossil fuels. That's the conclusion of a new S&P Global study that warns of "unprecedented and untenable" copper shortfalls...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Exclusive-CVC, Kronospan Eye Acquisition of West Fraser Timber -Sources

(Reuters) -Private equity firm CVC Capital and wood panel manufacturer Kronospan have submitted a joint expression of interest to acquire Canadian lumber company West Fraser Timber Co, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. CVC and Kronospan have informed West Fraser's management they would like to proceed with deal...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Chinese City Of Shenzhen Records 2.6 Million Signups For Its CBDC

Two months after the City of Shenzhen announced the airdropping of 30 million e-CNY central bank digital currency (CBDC), the Shenzhen Chamber of Commerce recorded over 2.6 million signups for its CBDC. The airdrop was announced as a measure to boost consumer spending, in the wake of an economic slowdown...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Foreign Countries That Own the Most U.S. Land

In an interview earlier this year, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa warned that foreign buyers were snatching up prime U.S. farmland in an effort to "dominate food production." Grassley specifically mentioned China in his call for more oversight of foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural production. "As foreign investors look to gobble up U.S. food and […]
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

While venture cools down around the world, climate startups are blazing hot

In the first quarter of this year, five climate tech deals made it into CB Insight's top 10 lists covering seed and venture capital rounds. In total, those five climate tech deals pulled in $1.4 billion in funding. By the second quarter, eight such startups made the lists, collectively drawing investments worth $2.5 billion.
ENVIRONMENT

