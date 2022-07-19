ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notice of Intent To Prepare an Environmental Impact Statement for Air National Guard F-15EX Eagle II and F-35A Lightning II Beddowns

National Guard Bureau, Department of the Air Force, Department of Defense. The Department of the Air Force (DAF) is issuing this Notice of Intent (NOI) to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to assess the potential social, economic, and environmental impacts associated with beddown of F-15EX and F-35A aircraft that would...

Aircraft From Area 51 Are Flying In Latest Air Force Red Flag Exercise

It is extremely unusual for aircraft flying from the top-secret Area 51 test facility at Groom Lake to directly participate in Red Flag. The U.S. Air Force's Red Flag large force employment (LFE) exercises are world-renowned for their scale and scope, and always involve a slew of different types of aircraft flying together. The last Red Flag event of the 2022 Fiscal Year, referred to as Red Flag 22-3, appears to have had some particularly notable participants last week. These came in the form of aircraft operating from the highly-secure Groom Lake test facility, better known as Area 51, using 'MiG' callsigns.
Maryland Air National Guard returns from training mission in Europe

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. -- Members of the Maryland Air National Guard have returned from an overseas mission where they trained alongside NATO allies for potential future combat missions."We are out there to train with our allies, to assure our allies, deter adversaries," said Lt. Col. Dan Griffin, the lead project officer for the mission and an A-10 pilot. Airmen from the 175th wing were just 170 out of the thousands of U.S. and NATO service members who traveled to 10 different countries across Europe in May.They supported two different annual preparation exercises called Swift Response and Defender Europe. "It's about how can...
New CMV-22B Osprey “A Game-Changer,” Says Navy Air Boss

The CMV-22B Osprey was lauded for it’s range, payload and mission flexibility following its first operational deployment. Seven months after receiving its initial operational capability rating (IOC), the Navy’s new CMV-22B Osprey carrier onboard delivery (COD) platform proved itself a “game-changer” on its first deployment, the Navy’s air boss said at a forum on Naval Aviation Wednesday.
Pentagon and Lockheed Reach Deal to Build 375 F-35 Fighter Jets

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense agreed with Lockheed Martin Corp to build about 375 F-35 fighter jets over three years, the two parties said on Monday, amid expectations the price of the most common version of the aircraft would increase due to inflation and slower production. "We...
Enlisting in the Air Force could land you almost $60,000 in bonus pay

With just over two months left to hit its recruiting goals, the Air Force is dangling hefty enlistment bonuses for anyone who wants to fill a growing list of in-demand jobs. The service on Monday added several more career fields that come with signing bonuses for those who enlist for four or six years by Sept. 30, bringing the total to 22 specialties. Those new options largely focus on computer systems and aircraft maintenance-related fields.
US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat

America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters.Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise.The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end of June in Lancaster, Texas.“There are only a few [Hind gunships] that exist in the country and we were able to come out here and fight against an actual threat helicopter,” Major Matthew Keough, of the 41st Rescue Squadron, said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US says Russia preparing sham vote as pretext to annex Ukrainian territoryLiz Truss advocates for monarchy to be abolished in resurfaced clipFarmers use hay bales to create makeshift swimming pool
New helmet for most Air Force pilots is on the way

The Air Force is nearing production of a new helmet for fixed-wing aircraft pilots that promises to ease neck pain and fit more noggins. California-based LIFT Airborne earned the OK to move forward with its “AV 2.2″ helmet design in April, nearly four years after the Air Force started its latest hunt for a replacement. It’s the first time since the 1980s that the service will overhaul the pilot headgear used by most of its pilots.
Air Force to promote fewer NCOs in bid to rebalance enlisted corps

The Air Force said Thursday it will slow enlisted promotions for the next two years as it tries to spread airmen more evenly across the ranks. The service hopes the move will help resolve some its recent workforce challenges, such as rebuilding institutional knowledge in a young and understaffed maintenance corps.
Air Force general apologizes after 3 pets die in flight during moves

The four-star head of Air Mobility Command publicly apologized to military families on Friday after three pets died while moving overseas in the past two weeks. “We will hold ourselves accountable to a high standard,” Gen. Mike Minihan wrote to pet owners who use Air Force-run “Patriot Express” flights to head to new jobs overseas.
Hypersonic missile launches off Marine Corps truck in DARPA test

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, a Pentagon office that conducts research and development of emerging technologies, said it successfully conducted the first flight test of the Operational Fires Program at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. The medium-range hypersonic missile was launched from the back of a...
The US Army Just Placed What Might Be Its Last Order for Black Hawk Helicopters

In what could be its last purchase of Black Hawk helicopters, the U.S. Army on Monday placed a $2.3 billion order with Sikorsky for at least 120 aircraft. The five-year deal comes just months before the Army is expected to choose a winner to build a replacement for the UH-60, which has been the military’s workhorse for more than four decades.
Air Force considers removing co-pilot from Boeing KC-46 tanker crews

Officials in the Air Force’s mobility enterprise are considering amending rules to allow just two crew members onboard the Boeing KC-46 Pegasus tankers during dangerous missions, raising eyebrows among airmen. Air Mobility Command is discussing the option as part of how it may handle war in the Indo-Pacific, where...
Air Force offers thousands more in new enlistment bonuses

If you qualify for an Air Force special warfare job and could use $50,000, the Air Force would like a word with you. Soon. The Air Force added more jobs eligible for enlistment bonuses in fiscal year 2022, the Air Force announced Wednesday. Air Force special warfare recruits are eligible...
US developing satellite system to track hypersonic weapons

The U.S. will spend $1.3 billion to develop advanced satellites that will be able to better track hypersonic missile threats, the Pentagon said Monday, announcing two new contracts that will put the detection and tracking systems in orbit by 2025. Derek Tournear, director of the Space Development Agency, said the...
