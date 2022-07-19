Man Dressed as Country Musician Gropes Woman’s Buttocks on Busy Corona Street: NYPD

Police released images Sunday of a man dressed as a country musician (L) wanted for groping a woman on a Corona street last month (Photos NYPD and Google Maps)

Police released images Sunday of a man dressed as a country musician wanted for groping a woman on a Corona street last month.

The alleged pervert – who was wearing a cowboy hat and carrying a guitar — approached the 30-year-old woman from behind on the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and 103rd Street on June 10 at around 2:10 p.m., police said. The busy intersection is next to Corona Plaza.

The suspect then grabbed the woman’s buttocks and fled the scene, police said. The woman then followed the man to a residential building located around a block away at 100-19 40th Rd.

She recorded the suspect on her cell phone going into the building and later coming out of the premises dressed in different clothes, according to police.

When the assailant went into the building, he was wearing a beige cowboy hat, blue jeans, a blue jacket, brown boots and holding a blue guitar, police said.

He then came out of the building wearing a short-sleeved black shirt and blue jeans.

The suspect is described as having a medium complexion, being around 20-years-old, and weighing around 160 pounds. He is about 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown eyes and short dark hair.

Police released images and video of the man dressed in the different outfits.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.