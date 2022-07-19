Governor Wolf Announces More Than $48 Million in New Investments to Attract Businesses and Create Jobs Across the Commonwealth

This story was first published on July 18 in Capital & Main. A bill that could jeopardize millions of dollars in federal funding to clean up Pennsylvania’s orphaned and abandoned wells by freezing the bond amounts that oil and gas companies are required to put up — and potentially render the state’s well crisis “all but permanent” — has become law after Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf withheld a veto before last night’s midnight deadline. As part of a deal with Republican lawmakers to increase funding for education in the state, Wolf’s office has confirmed he’s passed House Bill (HB) 2644, which is widely opposed by environmentalists and could make it much more difficult to plug thousands of wells that are leaking methane, an environmental hazard, in many communities around the state.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO