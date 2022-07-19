ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Wolf Announces More Than $48 Million in New Investments to Attract Businesses and Create Jobs Across the Commonwealth

Cover picture for the articleToday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of nine projects through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) that will empower communities and economic development partners to attract expanding businesses by building an inventory of ready sites. The approved Business In Our Sites (BOS) projects, totaling $48,710,441 in grants and loans, will increase...

WTAJ

Pennsylvania receives $268M in American Rescue Plan funding for small businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday that Pennsylvania has been awarded nearly $268 million in American Rescue Plan funding, through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), to spur small business success and job creation opportunities across the commonwealth. The American Rescue Plan reauthorized and expanded the SSBCI, which was originally established by Congress […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Governor Wolf commits $269M to improving water infrastructure

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, July 20, Governor Tom Wolf announced an investment of $269 million for 11 drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-source projects across 10 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). The concerted effort to improve our nation’s infrastructure​ puts into focus the importance...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces $268 Million in New ARPA Funding to Boost Small Business Success, Job Creation Opportunities Across Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania has been awarded nearly $268 million in American Rescue Plan funding, through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), to spur small business success and job creation opportunities across the commonwealth. “Supporting our small businesses and boosting Pennsylvania’s world-class business environment continues to be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Continues Commitment to Water Infrastructure with $269 Million Investment in 10 Counties

Governor Tom Wolf today announced the investment of $269 million for 11 drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across 10 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). “The concerted effort to improve our nation’s infrastructure​ puts into focus the importance of investing in the many facets of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Pennsylvania bill jeopardizing millions in oil well cleanup funding passed by governor

This story was first published on July 18 in Capital & Main. A bill that could jeopardize millions of dollars in federal funding to clean up Pennsylvania’s orphaned and abandoned wells by freezing the bond amounts that oil and gas companies are required to put up — and potentially render the state’s well crisis “all but permanent” — has become law after Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf withheld a veto before last night’s midnight deadline. As part of a deal with Republican lawmakers to increase funding for education in the state, Wolf’s office has confirmed he’s passed House Bill (HB) 2644, which is widely opposed by environmentalists and could make it much more difficult to plug thousands of wells that are leaking methane, an environmental hazard, in many communities around the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Find out what's in the new Pa. budget during this virtual forum

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. A week after their June 30 deadline, Pennsylvania lawmakers approved a new state budget. The $45 billion spending plan, which was...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Money available for Pennsylvania veterans, families facing financial burden

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania veterans or their beneficiaries facing financial hardship may be eligible for the Veterans Temporary Assistance Program. Administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), the VTA provides eligible Pennsylvania veterans and their beneficiaries facing a crisis with financial relief for necessities of life such as food, shelter, fuel, and clothing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Elections officials in Pennsylvania and across the country urged to prepare for shortages, delays

Election security experts told the directors to be prepared for possibly years of supply chain issues affecting paper, computer hardware and other things. Elections officials from across the country meeting under heightened security were urged Tuesday to prepare for supply chain issues that could lead to shortages in paper used for everything from ballots to “I voted” stickers for years to come.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Wolf administration warns Pennsylvania seniors to be careful during this week's extremely high temperatures

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf and his administration issued a warning to Pennsylvanians on Wednesday to be cautious in the midst of this week's hot, humid conditions. The brunt of the message was directed at older Pennsylvanians, who may be less able to respond well to extreme temperatures and could be taking certain medications that can affect how a person's body reacts to heat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Weatherization program not reaching as many people in PA

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) that aims to help homeowners receive energy efficiency upgrades is not reaching as many people. This federal program reduces energy costs to homes by adding energy-saving changes, which could mean adjusting insulation or sealing windows and doors. The U.S Department of Energy said this program saves […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania police officers approved for ‘Hero-pay’

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday that “hero pay” retention bonuses for police officers working in short-staffed departments can be funded in the recently authorized state budget. The Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program would allow police departments in Pennsylvania to grant...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

PA Emergency Management Agency Issues Heat, Humidity Warning

>PA Emergency Management Agency Issues Heat, Humidity Warning. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is issuing a weather warning. The agency says the state is facing an extended period of heat and humidity this week. It's asking Pennsylvanians to know the signs of heat illness. The agency is asking Pennsylvanians to watch out for their family, friends and neighbors.
HARRISBURG, PA
PhillyBite

Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania That You Can Visit

Philadelphia, PA - Below are some of the best ghost towns in Pennsylvania that you can visit today. If you have never visited any of these old towns in Pennsylvania, you must now. If you have not yet done so, you must read this article to learn more about Fallbrook, Yellow Dog, Centralia, and Petroleum Centre. You will learn about the interesting history of these abandoned towns. You will also get to know more about their local history.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

