Northampton County, PA

Driver dies after hitting tree, police investigate

By Vivian Muniz
 4 days ago
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a crash where a driver from Monroe County was pronounced dead after hitting a tree on State Route 33.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Tuesday at 5:00 a.m., a car crash occurred on State Route 33 in Plainfield Township, Northampton County.

Troopers say the driver, Peter Delanoy, 41, from Saylorburg, was traveling down SR 33 when an unknown event occurred causing him to hit the brakes and skid into the right shoulder hitting a tree.

Delanoy’s vehicle hit the tree on the driver’s side. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact State Police Troop M (610) 759-6106.

