Olcott, NY

Beach advisory issued for Olcott Beach, water ‘not suitable’ to swim

By Patrick Ryan
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The water at Olcott Beach is not suitable for swimming, according to a beach advisory put out by Niagara County.

Water samples taken Monday showed “unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality.” The Niagara County Department of Health said they’re monitoring the water and will let the public know when it’s safe to swim again.

This is the second time in a week that bacteria levels in the water at Olcott Beach were deemed too high to swim.

