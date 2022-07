A popular Amherst retailer that got its start 50 years ago in Massachusetts, announced that it will soon be changing its name. The next time that you make your way into The Boulevard shopping complex off of Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst, you may notice something that looks a little different. The Christmas Tree Shops store located at 1701 Niagara Falls Blvd, will soon be rebranded as "CTS". Say it ain't so!!!

