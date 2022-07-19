ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notice of Effectiveness of Exempt Wholesale Generator and Foreign Utility Company Status

 3 days ago

Enel Green Power Estonian Solar Project, LLCEG22-99-000 Take notice that during the month of June 2022, the status of the above-captioned entities as Exempt Wholesale Generators Companies...

nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
One Green Planet

Old and Unused Coal Plants Are Being Used For Renewable Energy

All across the country, old and unused coal plants are being used for solar and other renewable energy projects because they are already wired into the power grid. Already being wired into the power grid makes them an incredibly valuable and smart place to create renewable energy. Usually, for renewable energy sources, miles of high-tension wires and towers need to be placed and connected so that the energy can reach consumers. However, this can be expensive, time-consuming, and hard to build from the ground up.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

Bill Gates wins legal approval to buy huge swath of North Dakota farmland worth $13.5M after outcry from residents who say they are being exploited by the ultra-rich

Bill Gates has secured legal approval for the controversial purchase of thousands of acres of prime North Dakota farmland, after the deal drew fury from the state's residents. The state's Republican Attorney General Drew Wrigley had inquired into the land sale, and on Wednesday issued a letter saying the transaction complied with an archaic anti-corporate farming law.
REAL ESTATE
eenews.net

BLM OKs construction of massive Calif. solar project

The Bureau of Land Management has authorized construction to begin on the third of three large-scale solar power projects inside a California renewable energy zone. The 500-megawatt Oberon solar project would cover about 2,600 acres inside the 22.5-million-acre Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan area and have the capacity to power about 146,000 homes. The project includes a battery storage system of up to 200 MW.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Centrica wins first approval to reopen UK’s biggest gas storage site

The UK’s biggest natural gas storage site has taken a step closer to reopening after the authority that governs the North Sea gave an initial go-ahead.The North Sea Transition Authority (NTSA) said it had given a licence to Centrica – the first permission in a multi-stage process.The authority said it was the “first stage of potential reopening” of the Rough gas storage field, which was closed in 2017.“The award of a licence allows COUK (Centrica offshore UK) to progress with seeking the further regulatory approvals required before gas storage operations can commence, including further approvals required from the NSTA,” it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grist

Power plants are going green — despite the Supreme Court’s ruling

Jay Duffy is an attorney with the Clean Air Task Force and was a principal brief-writer in West Virginia v. EPA representing public health and environmental organizations. Analysts and pundits, myself included, have dissected the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in West Virginia v. EPA from all angles, and for most environmentalists it represents a frustrating defeat. On behalf of several organizations, the Clean Air Task Force filed the original case opposing the Trump administration’s repeal of the Clean Power Plan. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in our favor but by that time, the Clean Power Plan’s strong emissions targets had already been met so the plan was not reinstated. West Virginia, along with 19 other states and several coal companies, appealed that decision to the Supreme Court. When the high court took up the case last year — against a defunct rule — I was sure environmentalists wouldn’t like the outcome.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Verge

Construction begins on ‘Mammoth’ direct air capture plant

Swiss climate tech company Climeworks announced yesterday that it has broken ground on its biggest facility yet for capturing carbon dioxide from the air. The new Direct Air Capture (DAC) plant, named Mammoth, will significantly scale up the company’s operations in Hellisheiði, Iceland. That’s where Climeworks built Orca,...
INDUSTRY
Grist

The Northeast is poised to become a ‘hydrogen hub’

If you encounter it at all, it might be on the highway. Driving down I-95 from Boston to New York City, you’ll pull into a rest stop and notice a sign advertising “clean hydrogen fuel.” As you pass an 18-wheeler parked in the lot, you might catch a glimpse of a decal near the gas cap — green letters that read, “powered by H2.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phys.org

China speeding up approvals for new coal plants: Greenpeace

China has ramped up approvals for new coal power plants this year, Greenpeace said Wednesday, with authorities trying to lower the risk of economically painful electricity shortages. China is the world's biggest emitter of the greenhouse gases driving global warming, and President Xi Jinping last year vowed to phase down...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Gas industry drags FERC into tussle over pipeline scheme

Pipeline companies pushed back this week against claims that they are artificially inflating the price of natural gas, urging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to allow them to continue a sales practice of bundling gas capacity from nonadjacent sections of pipe. The comments from the Interstate Natural Gas Association of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
POLITICO

In restricting repair, John Deere may be violating the Clean Air Act, advocates allege

The farm equipment manufacturer prevents users of its equipment from repairing the machine’s emissions control systems other than via authorized dealerships. Consumer advocates are alleging that John Deere & Co., the nation’s largest tractor maker, has repeatedly violated the Clean Air Act by limiting repair of its machines’ emissions control systems solely to authorized John Deere dealerships.
INDUSTRY
nationalfisherman.com

Biden pushes for Gulf of Mexico wind power

Nearly 1,150 square miles in the western Gulf of Mexico are proposed for offshore wind energy areas, as President Biden said he would do everything within his executive powers to act on climate issues and developing cleaner energy. With heat waves nationwide putting 100 million Americans in 90 degree-plus temperatures...
SOMERSET, MA

