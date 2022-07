GLEN ROSE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Some North Texas families are trying to figure out their next steps after losing their homes in the Chalk Mountain Fire. Nearly 100 people are working to slow the spread of the fire that's still burning in Somervell County before it causes more destruction. The fire is only 10% contained, meanwhile those families impacted showed CBS 11 just how much they've lost. Chase Barber went back to his family's 200 acres of land after evacuating and found most of their belongings were destroyed after the fire made it through where he lives in Bluff Dale. "Over a course...

GLEN ROSE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO