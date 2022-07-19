ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Nancy Grace explores shocking sex trafficking case: Teen abducted from bathroom at NBA game

By Madeline Coggins
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA daddy-daughter date turned into a parent's worst nightmare after a 15-year-old girl went to the bathroom during a Dallas Mavericks game but never came back. "Taken: A Nancy Grace Investigation," now streaming on FOX Nation, looks at the chilling sex trafficking industry and shares the heartbreaking story of a 15-year-old...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Boston-area man arrested in 'cowardly ambush' killing of New York police officer

The suspected gunman who killed a Rochester, New York, police officer in a "cowardly ambush" Thursday night has been arrested, authorities said Friday. Rochester Police Chief David Smith said Kelvin Vickers, 21, a Boston-area resident, was taken into police custody and charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Grace
Fox News

Disney World descends into chaos as 2 families brawl in huge Magic Kingdom fight

A dispute between two families in line at Disney World turned ugly on Wednesday when the altercation escalated into an all-out brawl. Somewhere in Fantasyland between Cinderella's Castle and Peter Pan's Flight, the warring families traded punches and profanity, as onlookers screamed in the background, Fox 35 reported. The fracas continued at the Orlando, Florida, theme park for several minutes before park personnel and deputies broke it up.
ORLANDO, FL
Fox News

Houston man turns the tables on would-be carjacker, suspect dead

A 21-year-old man in Houston told authorities he shot and killed another man who was trying to carjack him Tuesday at a gas station. The Houston Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 8300 block of Park Place Boulevard close to 5:30 p.m. following a shooting. When police arrived, they found a 29-year-old man unresponsive in a crashed vehicle a few blocks from the shooting.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Sex Trafficking#Dallas Mavericks#Violent Crime#Fox Nation#Crime Stoppers Houston
Fox News

NYC man fatally stabbed in random daylight attack as city on track to break 2021 violence rate

A 35-year-old father was fatally stabbed Thursday in a random New York City attack as the city approaches a violent crime rate that could top last year's numbers. New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers arrested 19-year-old suspect Franklin Mesa, who faces charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, NYPD confirmed to Fox News Digital.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Marine allegedly stabs and kills pregnant ex-wife in Hawaii

A pregnant woman was fatally stabbed by her ex-husband, who is a Marine, during an argument on a highway in Hawaii, according to police. Honolulu Police said drivers witnessed Dana Alotaibi, 27, being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday by her ex-husband on the H-3 highway. The witnesses "observed a male...
HONOLULU, HI
Fox News

Chicago police respond near church amid reports of shooting at funeral

The Chicago Police Department are responding to the area of a church amid reports that shots were fired during a funeral on Saturday afternoon. Police told Fox News Digital they are responding to a shooting incident the 10800 block of South State St. in Chicago, Illinois, but did not give a number of how many people were shot.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

R. Kelly's manager convicted of theater gunfire threat

R. Kelly’s manager was convicted Friday of making a phone threat that gunfire was about to occur at a crowded Manhattan theater preparing to show a documentary about the singer’s sexual abuse of women and girls. The jury convicted Donnell Russell of threatening physical harm through interstate communication,...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

771K+
Followers
170K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy