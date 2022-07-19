ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Huge sinkhole swallows van after flooding in New York

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26JfgS_0glA4Xlc00

A news camera caught the moment a sinkhole in New York opened up and swallowed a van.

WABC-TV were recording in the Bronx on Monday, 18 July when the van tipped sideways and was swallowed up into the hole following heavy rain in the area.

Another vehicle is seen teetering on the edge of the sinkhole.

The owner spoke about the incident shortly after.

“I’m alright, I’m alright... I’m alive,” Tony said, before the reporter added that his safety was all that matters.

