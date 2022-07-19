ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, MO

Judge rules no bond for woman charged in DePaul Hospital stabbing

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A judge has ruled against bond for a woman charged after two people were stabbed at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton earlier this month.

Prosecutors have charged, Jimissa Rivers, 30, with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the investigation.

According to Bridgeton Police Chief Mark Mossotti, the attack occurred just before 11:30 a.m. on July 11. Police said Rivers was seen on surveillance video attempting to kill a nurse and a paramedic. Both victims suffered serious injuries.

Witnesses in the hospital helped to restrain Rivers until police arrived. Prosecutors said a knife was recovered at the scene.

“It’s unthinkable and unconscionable to attempt to take the life of medical professionals who are on duty trying to save lives,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.

A spokesperson for DePaul Hospital tells FOX2 that the campus recently added a metal detector at the emergency department entrance and plans to have an armed guard at the hospital 24 hours per day.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to safety, we’ve spent the past several months conducting an extensive systemwide evaluation of our physical environments, while also seeking input from team members who participate in our workplace violence committees at the local and system level. As a result, we are making significant, and immediate, additional investments in the following security measures across SSM Health systemwide.”

Rivers is being held at the St. Louis County Jail. If convicted, she could spend anywhere from 10 years up to life in prison.

