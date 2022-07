It sure seems like Walton County has had a lot of issues with its credit cards this year. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been forwarded an audit report chronicling indiscriminate and possibly illegal spending of thousands of taxpayer dollars by all five members of the Walton County Commission. The controversial audit was conducted by an internal auditor working in the office of Walton County Clerk of Court Alex Alford and was completed in April before being made public on June 30.

