ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Zack Snyder Touts #SnyderCut Digital Release While Report Claims Bots Fueled Fan Campaign

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Everett Collection

Zack Snyder mobilized the #SnyderCut fandom with a single tweet that reads: “#SnyderCutOnDigital.” Tuesday, July 19 marked the film’s official digital release date. Snyder’s tweet about the film’s digital debut was accompanied by a black-and-white image of film reels, the same image he posted to social media years ago to signify to fans that the #SnyderCut was real.

Snyder’s tweet and the digital release of the #SnyderCut comes less than a day after of an exclusive report from Rolling Stone claimed that bots were used on social media to fuel the #SnyderCut army. Rolling Stone obtained two reports commissioned by Warner Media that revealed “at least 13 percent of the accounts that took part in the conversation about the Snyder Cut were deemed fake, well above the three to five percent that cyber experts say they typically see on any trending topic.”

Calls for the #SnyderCut erupted after the director left the original production of the film due to a family tragedy and Warner Bros. brought in Joss Whedon to overhaul Snyder’s dark tone and oversee reshoots. Whedon’s “Justice League” bombed with critics and the box office, leading Snyder’s fans to demand that Warner Bros. release the director’s intended version.

The #SnyderCut movement became synonymous with toxic fandom, as some members would bully any executive that stood in the way of getting the film released. One fan-created image alarmed WarnerMedia bosses by showing the decapitated heads of producer Geoff Johns, DC Films president Walter Hamada, and former Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich. The #SnyderCut was eventually released on HBO Max in March 2021.

More than 20 anonymous sources that were involved in the making of both “Justice League” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” told Rolling Stone that they “believe [Zack Snyder] was working to manipulate the ongoing campaign. Snyder claims that, ‘if anyone’ was pulling strings on the social media fervor, it was Warner Bros. ‘trying to leverage my fan base to bolster subscribers to their new streaming service.'”

Check out Snyder’s post below.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.   Black Adam...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ Trailer: The Shazamily Fights Helen Mirren and a Giant Dragon

Click here to read the full article. Shazam swooped into San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H today, bringing the electricity to the Warner Bros. presentation. Zachary Levi took the stage to talk “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” before the film’s first official trailer debuted. “The Shazamily has been playing superheros for a few years now in Philadelphia,” he said, setting the scene for the new film before debuting the trailer. After showing the trailer, director David F. Sandberg, Lucy Liu, Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer headed onstage to talk about the sequel. Sandberg quipped that, “It’s a sequel now, so we got more...
MOVIES
Variety

Zack Snyder Set to Guest Star as Himself on ‘Teen Titans Go!’

Click here to read the full article. Zack Snyder is coming to “Teen Titans Go!” The director behind DC films like “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” will voice himself in a guest star appearance on a new episode of the popular Cartoon Network show, Variety has confirmed. The news was announced Saturday during the “Cartoon Network: Winner Takes” presentation at this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con. The panel for “Teen Titans Go!” included executive producer Pete Michail, alongside voice cast members Greg Cipes and Tara Strong. Snyder is set to appear in the series’ 365th episode,...
TV SERIES
Variety

With a 2023 Slate Hobbled by Controversial Stars, Warner Bros. and DC Stick to 2022 Titles in Muted Comic-Con Appearance

For most of the 2010s, Warner Bros. cast a massive shadow at San Diego Comic-Con. Between its substantial presence on the showroom floor and a pull-out-all-the-stops presentation in Hall H that could stretch well beyond two hours, the studio was second to none — not even its main rival, Marvel Studios — in its ability to leverage the largest fan convention in North America to its advantage.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
Toby Emmerich
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Geoff Johns
Variety

‘House of the Dragon’ Star Steve Toussaint Responds to ‘Fire & Blood’ Readers Who Can’t ‘Stomach’ His Casting

Click here to read the full article. “House of the Dragon” star Steve Toussaint spoke out against the backlash from some readers who criticized his casting as famed sailor Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka the “Sea Snake,” in the HBO series. The outrage stems from the fact this character, the husband of Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, is not a Black man in George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood,” which is what the “Game of Thrones” prequel series is based on. “Because other than, as we spoke about yesterday, other than certain people’s viewpoints about someone who looks like me playing this part,...
TV SERIES
Variety

Jordan Peele Shuts Down Fan Who Called Him the Best Horror Director of All Time: I Won’t ‘Tolerate John Carpenter Slander’

“Nope” director Jordan Peele thought it might be taking things a little too far when a fan proposed he could be the best horror director of all time. “I know this is a hot take but at what point do we declare Jordan Peele the best horror director of all time?” wrote comic book creator Adam Ellis Wednesday morning on Twitter. “Can you think of another horror director that had 3 great films, let alone 3 in a row? I can’t.”
MOVIES
Variety

Taurean Blacque, Detective Neal Washington on ‘Hill Street Blues,’ Dies at 82

Click here to read the full article. Taurean Blacque, beloved for his role of Detective Neal Washington on “Hill Street Blues,” has died. He was 82 years old. Blacque died Thursday according to his son Rodney’s Facebook post. He died in Atlanta following a brief illness, according to reports. For all seven seasons of the popular NBC cop show, Blacque starred alongside Michael Warren, Daniel J. Travanti, Charles Haid, Michael Conrad and Bruce Weitz in “Hill Street Blues.” The show ran from 1981-1987 and garnered Blacque an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series in 1982. In fact, the...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bots#Dc Films#Warner Media#Snydercut#Rolling Stone#The Snyder Cut#Warnermedia
Variety

Keke Palmer on the Challenge of Keeping Secrets About Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’: ‘We All Say the Same Three Words’

Click here to read the full article. When Keke Palmer got a call from Jordan Peele asking her to star in his latest film, “Nope,” she was quick to jump at the chance to join the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s mysterious project. After all, she’d already DM’d him on Instagram about a year earlier hoping to work together. Upon reading the script — which centers on Emerald Haywood (Palmer) and her brother OJ (Daniel Kaluuya), children of a Hollywood horse trainer who begin to witness mysterious events at their inland California farm — Palmer was struck by the trajectory of her character. “She’s of...
MOVIES
Variety

Bruce Springsteen Fans Furious at Ticket Prices Going as High as $4-5K, Due to Ticketmaster’s ‘Dynamic Pricing’

Click here to read the full article. Bruce Springsteen fans like to think of him as tougher than the rest, not pricier than the rest. So there were inevitable eruptions of anger when fans logged on for the first day of sales for the opening shows on his 2023 arena tour and found tickets going for as as $4,000-5,000 for mid-range floor seats, and into the four-figures for other, less desirable tickets that remained. If these were being offered on the secondary market, offers that exorbitant might be expected… but what gave fans sticker shock was that these were face...
TAMPA, FL
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
Variety

Brad Pitt Makes a Very Convincing Case for the Linen Suit During ‘Bullet Train’ Press Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. It’s been a busy week for Brad Pitt, who has walked at least four carpets in the past five days while on the European leg of the press tour for his movie “Bullet Train.” But in the process of promoting the upcoming action-comedy, the 58-year-old actor has unwittingly promoted a new summer uniform, and it’s one we can all get behind: the linen suit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

‘The Walking Dead’ Movie Replaced by Limited Series Starring Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira

Click here to read the full article. The “Walking Dead” universe just got bigger. A spinoff series centered around Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira’s Michonne Hawthorne is set at AMC+, the two actors revealed in a surprise appearance at the last-ever “The Walking Dead” San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday. The limited series will consist of six episodes and is expected to premiere next year. Scott Gimple will serve as showrunner, and Lincoln and Gurira are executive producers. The spinoff is going forward in place of the previously announced “Walking Dead” films, which were set to be led by Lincoln....
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Don’t Make Bond a Woman: Ana de Armas Joins Daniel Craig in Calling for 007 to Remain Male

Click here to read the full article. Nearly everyone agreed last fall that Ana de Armas was one of the best parts about “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s final outing as super-spy James Bond, so naturally the actor is getting asked a lot of questions about who should replace Craig in the next 007 movie. De Armas doesn’t have a name, but she does think Bond should remain male. “There’s no need for a female Bond,” de Armas recently told The Sun. “There shouldn’t be any need to steal someone else’s character, you know, to take over. This is a...
MOVIES
Variety

Quidditch Changes Name to Quadball Following J.K. Rowling’s Trans Comments

Quidditch, the real-life sport based on the beloved broom-flying game from the “Harry Potter” book and movie series, has officially been changed to “Quadball.”. U.S. Quidditch and Major League Quidditch — now rebranded as U.S. Quadball (USQ) and Major League Quadball (MLQ) — both announced the name change this week. The International Quidditch Association (IQA) will also follow suit in adopting the new name.
SOCIETY
Variety

Amber Heard Files Notice of Appeal of $10 Million Defamation Verdict

Amber Heard filed a notice of appeal on Thursday of the $10 million defamation verdict that a Virginia jury awarded to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Heard’s lawyers had announced they would appeal immediately after the jury found on June 1 that she had defamed Depp by publishing an op-ed in the Washington Post in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” The jury held that the statement was false and was made with “actual malice.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Variety

Rebecca Balding, ‘Soap’ and ‘Charmed’ Star, Dies at 73

Rebecca Balding, the veteran stage and screen actress best known for her roles in the classic ABC sitcom “Soap” and the original “Charmed,” died on Monday following a battle with ovarian cancer. Balding died in Park City, Utah, according to a statement from her husband, writer-director James L. Conway. She was 73.
PARK CITY, UT
Variety

Luck Ranch, Willie Nelson’s Place, to Host 10-Day Lucktoberfest, With Everything from an Orville Peck Costume Ball to ‘Black Opry’ Night (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Music fans or just aficionados of unusual cultural events who can get themselves to Willie Nelson’s ranch in late October and early November are destined to get lucky. For a stretching lasting from Oct. 28 through Nov. 6, his Luck Ranch outside of Austin will play host to a first-time festival, Lucktoberfest. The gathering will have a different theme for each of its 10 nights and days — ranging from a costume ball with Orville Peck to a Day of the Dead celebration with Los Lobos to a Fantastic Negrito-led “Black Opry Revue”...
AUSTIN, TX
Variety

Variety

72K+
Followers
57K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy