Collinsville child hit by car in driveway

An explosion at a multi-million dollar home in North Texas rocked the neighborhood late Wednesday (July 20) night. Investigators are currently working to determine what caused the explosion at a home in the 3700 block of Shantara Lane in Plano, according to NBC DFW. Thankfully, no one was home at the time of the explosion and there were no reported injuries. Officials do not believe there is a continued threat to the neighborhood.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO