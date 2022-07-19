ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Academy of Country Music Awards head to Texas on Prime Video

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Y2Qv_0glA2AmZ00
Music-ACM Awards FILE - The red carpet is pictured at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Academy of Country Music Awards is heading to Texas next year as they continue their live-streaming partnership with Amazon Prime Video. The awards show will be held on May 11 at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, an indoor football stadium at the Dallas Cowboys team headquarters. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison, File) (Eric Jamison)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The Academy of Country Music Awards is heading south to Texas next year as they return to exclusively live-streaming on Amazon Prime Video in 2023.

The country music awards show will be held on May 11 at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, an indoor football stadium at team headquarters for the Dallas Cowboys.

The ACM Awards made the streaming switch earlier this year after long being aired on CBS. The March 2022 awards show was held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

The Ford Center seats about 12,000 people and serves as a practice facility for the Cowboys. The ACM Awards were last held in Texas for their 50th anniversary in 2015.

Another change coming next year is new executive producer Raj Kapoor, who takes over from longtime ACM producer R. A. Clark. The ACM Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative.

__

Online: https://www.acmcountry.com/

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race

ALTO, Georgia — (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker commiserated as north Georgia farmers bemoaned environmental regulations and rising costs of doing business. Minutes before, the former football star and political newcomer volleyed with journalists on issues ranging from gas prices to abortion. In both audiences,...
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Newsom wants explanation from UCLA about move to Big Ten

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is demanding an explanation from UCLA officials about their move to the Big Ten Conference. Newsom attended Wednesday's UC Board of Regents meeting in San Francisco. The closed-door meeting was the first since UCLA and Southern California announced on June 30 that the schools would be leaving the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten in 2024. USC is a private institution and not part of the UC system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Star, TX
WHIO Dayton

Wildfire near Yosemite National Park explodes in size

WAWONA, Calif. — (AP) — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuations and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses. The Oak Fire, which began Friday afternoon southwest of...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raj Kapoor
WHIO Dayton

Pennsylvania state trooper charged with aggravated animal cruelty after incident involving a horse

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper has been charged with aggravated animal currently in an incident involving a horse in 2021, officials say. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in a news release, Corporal Michael Perillo was charged with aggravated animal cruelty to animals following an on-duty incident that happened on December 28, 2021, in Chester County, Pennsylvania. The criminal complaint was filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acm Awards#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Amazon Prime Video#The Dallas Cowboys#Cbs#Ford Center#Acm#Mrc Live Alternative#The Associated Press
WHIO Dayton

Legionella bacteria discovered in Oakwood schools water

OAKWOOD — Legionella has been found in Oakwood schools following its annual testing of the water supply system throughout the district, according to a notification sent to families this week. After receiving results Wednesday, the district said legionella bacteria was found at OJH/OHS and Smith Elementary. Following the recommendations...
OAKWOOD, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
89K+
Followers
115K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy