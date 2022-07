SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s been nearly two months since average gas prices were below four dollars a gallon in Texas. In it’s weekly survey of gas stations across the state, AAA Texas says the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Lone Star State is $3.92. While the 22 cent drop is welcome, we were paying $1.19 less a year ago.

