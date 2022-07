Residents, organizers, and activists set up an encampment at the University City Townhomes on July 10 to protest the sale of 70 units of affordable housing. The Save the UC Townhomes Coalition organized the encampment at the entrance of the townhomes on 40th and Market streets without a distinct end date in mind, and is now two weeks deep into the protest. Residents and supporters are sleeping outside of the housing complex to illustrate the effects of displacement, aiming to challenge their Sept. 7 eviction.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO