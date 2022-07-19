Doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old girl moves to sue attorney general for defamation

A Cedar Falls couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot while camping at an Iowa state park in an apparently random attack by a man from Nebraska, who later turned the gun on himself. The couple leaves behind a 9-year-old son, according to the Cedar Falls mayor. It was not immediately clear Saturday if the boy was with his family at the time of the attack at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42; his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Schmidt; and their 6-year-old daughter, Lulu Schmidt. Their bodies were found in their tent early Friday at the campground, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) east of Des Moines. Authorities said the suspected gunman, 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, was found dead in a wooded area of the park with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 51 MINUTES AGO