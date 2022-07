LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At approximately 10:19 p.m. on Friday, a vehicle collided with a pedestrian on South Durango Drive and Edna Avenue. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2015 Mazda 3 was traveling southbound on South Durango Drive. A pedestrian was in the roadway at the intersection of Durango Drive and Edna Avenue, outside of any marked crosswalk. A collision occurred when the front of the Mazda struck the pedestrian, redirecting him to the roadway.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO