Chittenango, NY

Clear Path for Veterans seeks to fill open culinary positions

Romesentinel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHITTENANGO — Clear Path for Veterans is seeking candidates to fill open positions, both volunteer and paid. “Enthusiastic individuals” are needed to support the culinary team on a volunteer basis. The team works diligently to provide meals and culinary services to veterans at the Chittenango campus and...

romesentinel.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

Skaneateles Food Pantry seeks help to feed community

For many children and families, the end of the school year and the beginning of summer vacation is a time for celebration and relaxation. But for others, it also means losing the school lunches that many families rely on to make sure their kids are fed. That, along with a...
SKANEATELES, NY
Romesentinel.com

Western Town Library to host Falcon Heart Rescue program

WESTERNVILLE — The Western Town Library will host an outdoor presentation by Falcon Heart Rescue Wildlife Rehabilitation Program. Deb Salitis will bring several rehabilitated birds and will discuss how the rescue supports birds of prey. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the Western...
WESTERNVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

After months of deliberating, local meetings end on Oneida DRI

ONEIDA — That’s a wrap on Oneida’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) meetings, for now. Officials held their final public information meeting on Wednesday, presenting the 11 projects the Local Planning Committee (LPC) recommends to receive a chunk of the nearly $10 million awarded to the city in state funding.
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

OPWDD commissioner to deliver keynote at CollegeWorks event

UTICA — Kerri Neifeld, the commissioner of the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, will serve as the keynote speaker at a ceremony to honor the 16th graduating class of the CollegeWorks program. The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, in...
UTICA, NY
City
Chittenango, NY
Romesentinel.com

Remsen Alumni seek updates for gallery

REMSEN — The Remsen Alumni association is updating the gallery of graduate pictures at the high school, the organization has announced. Members of the community who have pictures of a relative who graduated from the Remsen School District between 1910 and 1923 are encouraged to contact V. Walter at 315-831-5256.
REMSEN, NY
Romesentinel.com

RFA Class of 1952 to gather, seeks missing classmates

ROME — A 70-year reunion for the members of the Rome Free Academy Class of 1952 will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug, 20, with a dinner at the Franklin Hotel, 301 S. James St. The reunion committee seeks information on the following class members: Richard...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Class of 1956 to gather for 66-year reunion

ROME — Members of the Rome Free Academy Class of 1956 will hold its 66-year reunion with events planned on Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13. The class was unable to hold a 65th reunion because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s festivities will feature an afternoon get-together...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

MVHS, union reach contract agreement

UTICA — Officials from Mohawk Valley Health System and the Communications Workers of America and United Food and Commercial Workers unions, which represents nursing positions at St. Luke’s Hospital and technical and service/maintenance jobs at St. Luke’s and St. Elizabeth, have reached an agreement on a new three-year contract.
UTICA, NY
#Veterans
Romesentinel.com

Women’s Fund accepting grant applications

CLINTON — The Women’s Fund of Herkimer & Oneida Counties, Inc. is accepting applications for its 2022 grant cycle. Grants applications must be received via email or postmarked no later than Sept. 23, 2022. The Women’s Fund invites requests for funding that will assist women and/or girls in...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Grant to help provide Madison County residents with needed transportation services

Madison County Mobility Management, part of the Madison County Rural Health Council (MCRHC), has been awarded $2,500 from an Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Community Health Award to expand transportation services to residents that MCRHC Mobility Management program is not currently able to serve. Through this funding, MCRHC plans to expand their...
WKTV

Annual golf tournament benefits memorial foundation

Friday was the fourth annual Kevin 'Bing' Crossley Memorial Foundation golf tournament. Annual golf tournament raises money for Crossley memorial foundation. The fourth annual golf tournament to raise money for the Kevin “Bing” Crossley Memorial Foundation was held at Skenandoa Golf and Pool Club in Clinton Friday morning.
CLINTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Iconic Savoy Restaurant up for sale

ROME — After 114 years of serving the local community and a recent maelstrom of events, the iconic Savoy Restaurant, which closed its doors last year on what was hoped to be a temporary basis, is up for sale. Coldwell Banker Faith Properties listed the 255 E. Dominick Street...
ROME, NY
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Romesentinel.com

Vendors sought for second annual Fall Fest in Oneida

ONEIDA — Oneida’s second annual Fall Fest is right around the corner, and those interested in becoming vendors are invited. The city’s first-ever Fall Fest was a big success, with over 1,000 people attending from all over, according to City Clerk Sandy LaPera. This year’s Fall Fest is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 12 to 4 p.m.
ONEIDA, NY
localsyr.com

Salt City Market holds “Shop Small Sundays”

(WSYR-TV) — If you need weekend plans, look no further than the Salt City Market right here in Syracuse. The Salt City Market is set to have their final “Shop Small Sunday” this weekend. Opening during the darkest days of the pandemic, the Market has been welcomed...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Community support growing for Urban Delights following theft

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s always work to do on a farm. On July 19, the young farmers from Urban Delights in Syracuse had a setback after someone broke into their van and stole their equipment, including a customized canopy. “That was about $2,700 in addition to the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Dannible & McKee announces several promotions

Dannible & McKee LLP announced the recent promotions of eight staff members. Samuel M. Lyon has been promoted to tax senior manager. Lyon joined as an intern in 2013 and as a full-time staff accountant in 2015 in the tax department. He is responsible for overseeing tax engagements for a variety of the firm’s clientele and focuses on architecture and engineering, professional services, multi-state corporations and high-net-worth individuals. He is also involved in the firm’s business valuation and succession planning services. Lyon is a Certified Public Accountant in New York State and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants. He is on the board of LAUNCH, a nonprofit organization that provides individualized services that foster learning, independence and growth. Lyon graduated from Le Moyne College in 2014 with a bachelor of science degree in accounting and a master of business administration in 2015. He resides in Camillus.
BUSINESS
localsyr.com

No restaurants fail their health inspection: July 3-9

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 3 to July 9. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection! You can see a list of all locations that were operating acceptably below:
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Business After Hours on Thursday

ROME — Bonacio Construction at Woodhaven Ventures will host a reception as part of the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours program at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at 905 Park Dr., the first house on the left immediately after the Bonacio Construction sign. Bonacio Construction...
ROME, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

New full-service restaurant coming to Fulton

FULTON — A new, full-service restaurant is coming to Fulton on South Second Street, across from Huhtamaki, as one of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has announced. “The restaurant, at 371 S. 2nd St., tentatively scheduled to open in fall 2023, will...
FULTON, NY

