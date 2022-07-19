Clear Path for Veterans seeks to fill open culinary positions

Dannible & McKee LLP announced the recent promotions of eight staff members. Samuel M. Lyon has been promoted to tax senior manager. Lyon joined as an intern in 2013 and as a full-time staff accountant in 2015 in the tax department. He is responsible for overseeing tax engagements for a variety of the firm’s clientele and focuses on architecture and engineering, professional services, multi-state corporations and high-net-worth individuals. He is also involved in the firm’s business valuation and succession planning services. Lyon is a Certified Public Accountant in New York State and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants. He is on the board of LAUNCH, a nonprofit organization that provides individualized services that foster learning, independence and growth. Lyon graduated from Le Moyne College in 2014 with a bachelor of science degree in accounting and a master of business administration in 2015. He resides in Camillus.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO