Jak Knight Cause of Death Confirmed by L.A. Coroner

A cause of death for Jak Knight , a rising stand-up and TV comedy writer whose loss at 28 shocked Hollywood , has been determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Knight was discovered at an embankment on the 3400 block of Atlantic Street in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of L.A. on July 14 at 8:33 p.m., a spokesperson for the coroner’s officer tells The Hollywood Reporter . He suffered a gunshot wound to the head in what is being ruled a suicide.

News of the death of Knight, birth name Jakim Maulana, elicited an outpouring of shock and grief from the many people whose lived he touched on his rise to comedy stardom.

Knight co-created and starred in Peacock’s Bust Down alongside Saturday Night Live star Chris Redd and wrote for Netflix’s animated series Big Mouth for five seasons, where he also voiced DeVon.

“We are devastated by the passing of Jak Knight,” reads a joint statement from Knight’s Bust Down family, Peacock and Universal Television. “He was a brilliant comedian, visionary and artist and we were all lucky to experience his greatness. Our hearts are with Jak’s family, friends and community during this heartbreaking time.”

Comedy Central, which named Knight a comic to watch, posted a tribute on its official Twitter account, calling him “a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “988” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org .

