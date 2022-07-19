ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Brother's First Season 24 Eviction Has Moved Again, Won't Air Live

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 4 days ago
Big Brother fans will have to now wait three whole extra days to find out which Season 24 Houseguest is first to get the heave-ho.

As previously announced, CBS News coverage of the House select committee’s public hearings on Jan. 6 will air this Thursday at 8/7c, during the regular time period for Big Brother ‘s weekly eviction episode.

At first, CBS bumped Big Bro to Friday, where it was going to open the night and lead into a special broadcast encore of Blood & Treasure ‘s Season 2 premiere (which debuted this past Sunday on its new home, Paramount+).

But now, it was announced on Tuesday afternoon, this Thursday’s Big Brother eviction episode will instead air on Sunday at 8 pm, as part of a two-hour installment of the summertime staple. TVLine can confirm that the eviction will not air live , as usual.

As a result, this Friday’s CBS lineup now looks like this. A Blue Bloods rerun will open the night at 8, followed by the aforementioned Blood & Treasure encore.

The Season 2 premiere of the show you’re really here to read about, Secret Celebrity Renovation , remains postponed until next Friday, July 29, at 8 pm.

Comments / 10

guttsyme
3d ago

These hearing are a waste of taxpayers money and so bias that they could be doing better to work on the border illegals inflation and get things back to normal again. Now Fauci is tell us another pandemic is coming. Of course November election democrats are going to cause more illegal voting.

Reply
5
Ycart M Ossapac
3d ago

They are extending the time time between going up on the block to eviction day so the producer have more time to manipulate the players so the outcome is what BB producers want

Reply(1)
4
