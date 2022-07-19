ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Deion Sanders Pledges Half His Salary To Renovate Jackson State University’s Football Facilities

By Alex Zephyr
Cassius
Cassius
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wB1fi_0gl9zyUR00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders has made a public pledge to donate half his salary to the HBCU. His financial commitment to the institution will be to help complete the school’s football facilities, and Sanders posted a video on Instagram to share the news.

Coach Prime Time is currently in the second year of his 4-year, $1.2 million contract with JSU. Constance Schwartz-Morini, who represents Sanders via her talent management company, SMAC Entertainment, appeared in the five-and-a-half-minute video to inform him that the school’s budget for renovations has run out.

However, she also told him that one-quarter of his pay should be enough to make up the difference. “This is your legacy we’re talking about,” Schwartz-Morini said.

Instead, Sanders upped the ante and doubled the amount. “I’ll put more than that on it. I’ll put half on it to get this done,” he replied. “If you don’t believe me, check me. I will send you the receipts.”

Coach Sanders has spoken in the past about the disparity of funds and resources between the HBCU and PWI sports programs. Last year, he said, “God called me to change the game, to open their eyes, to open the door. Not just for Jackson State, but for everybody,” as reported by the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger.

His charitable action comes after P. Diddy’s million-dollar pledge to Jackson State at last month’s BET Awards ceremony. And in his own July 1 post on IG, rapper Ja Rule promised to donate a portion of the proceeds from an upcoming NFT sale to JSU and other HBCUs, too.

“I wanna thank my brother Ja Rule for hitting me up and including our program in his heart along with several other HBCUs,” Sanders wrote.” My brother, I’ve always admired and respected u from afar but this is a true blessing for our team. All his proceeds allocated to us will go directly to the Jackson State football program because we certainly have needs. God bless u my brother!!!”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cowboys Country

Prime Dime: Cowboys Legend Deion Sanders Pledges Half of Salary to JSU

Deion Sanders is once again coming through in the clutch. The Dallas Cowboys legend-turned-Jackson State football head coach is spearheading an effort to get the Tigers' renovated football facility up and running by the time their athletes report early next month. To that end, Sanders has pledged half of his $300,000 yearly base salary to assist ... and hinted that his original contribution might only be the beginning.
JACKSON, MS
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders has brutally honest take on playing Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban signaled a willingness to face HBCUs like Jackson State, but Deion Sanders is not accepting the invitation just yet. After Saban said earlier in the week that he would like to schedule HBCUs, particularly in-state ones, Sanders was asked about that at SWAC media day on Thursday. The Jackson State coach was brutally honest about his team’s readiness to take on such a challenge.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe Goes Off On Prominent College Football Coach

Shannon Sharpe isn't buying what Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was selling at SEC Media Day regarding NIL. Earlier today, Smart expressed his reservations about how the NIL system is currently working, particularly the "reverse system" of younger players and incoming freshmen making more than established older guys. "You could...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Football
City
Jackson, MS
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
College Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy