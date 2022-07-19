ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

You Can Sleep Next To The Giraffes At This Texas Zoo

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Have you ever wanted to get up close and personal with giraffes or rhinos? If so then you're in luck! KXAN reported that one Texas zoo is letting you do just that.

A zoo in Fredericksburg is giving visitors the opportunity to connect guests with animals in conservation through tours and overnights stays in the giraffe barn. That's right, you can sleep next to the giraffes!

The Giraffe Suite starts at $1,300 per night and is already booked through 2023. A TikTok video of the suite went viral in January. Click here to book your stay for 2024. Founder and director Rick Barongi said, "You wake up in the morning and, quite often, the big male giraffe is looking right in at you."

There are currently three giraffes at the zoo- named Kafele, Betty White, and Tana. There are three rhinos as well- named Fred, Barney, and Justin.

The zoo is aiming to save animals in the wild through its conservation park, according to Barongi. He said, "We try to focus on the positive things, the hope… where we can make a difference. When you come out here, just even part of your tour money or your overnight stay is already going to help save animals in the wild."

