Philadelphia, PA

Community Calendar: July 19, 2022

By South Philly Review
South Philly Review
South Philly Review
 4 days ago
Twilight in the Gardens – From 7-10 p.m. at Magic Gardens, 1020 South St., a BYOB after-hours event features a live performance by Tubey Frank and a hands-on art activity with Arely Pellegrino of the Painted Sun Studio. Bring a blanket, snacks and drinks and picnic in the mosaicked labyrinth. Tickets...

Triangle

What to do in Philly this Summer

If you're sticking around Philly this summer and looking for the perfect activity to unwind from a long day of classes or co-op, look no further! I've done all the research for you and compiled (what I'd like to think is) the best list of activities and events going on this July and August.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia's Largest Neighborhood Summer Food, Music Festival Returns Bigger Than Ever This August

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a pandemic delay, the 2nd Street Festival returns and will take over Northern Liberties on Sunday, Aug. 7, from noon to 9:00 p.m. The event will feature more than 200 bands, DJs, restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries, food trucks, artists, entertainers, makers, small businesses, musicians and neighborhood shops. 2nd Street Festival will be extending along North 2nd Street from Spring Garden Street through Girard Avenue this year. This is one of the largest outdoor festival music lineups for a festival in Philadelphia since events returned after the pandemic shut down. There will be two main stages and music spots along...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

This weekend in Philly: Smith Playground turns 123 and you can fire the big guns on the Battleship New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — This weekend in Philly: Fire the big guns, get outside for a free movie in Center City or go buck wild at Evil Genius' drag brunch — plus, Smith Playground is celebrating its 123rd birthday and everyone is invited to the party. Find a music festival in Bucks County and a carnival in Chester County, or stay cool in the theater and take in a performance of "To Kill a Mockingbird" at the Academy of Music. There are plenty of fun things to do this weekend in and around Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

30 mothers, 30 photos: Gun violence photography project opens at Saunders Park

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Michele Parker will only walk on one side of the street. Penn Presbyterian Medical Center is on the other side. She said it's painful to be this close to it. In Saunders Park just outside, her photo is one of the 51 in a collage of the images in Kathy Shorr's newest work.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fstoppers

Is This Progress?

These images all descend from the same image sources. It was a rainy day almost four years ago and we had just had brunch with our daughter at the Black Dog Irish bar across the intersection. The food was pretty good, in case you happen to be in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

On the Waterfront: Chronicling the Lives of Philly's Black Seamen

Reconnecting Philadelphians to the waterfront is in full swing. Throughout the warmer months you can see children roller skating at Penn's Landing, couples walking along Race Street Pier, crowds of folks enjoying meals at Keating's Rope + Anchor Bar and La Peg brasserie, and runners and cyclists cruising along the newest segment of the Delaware River Trail. These scenes of 21st century leisure provide a dramatically different perspective of the city's historical relationship with the Delaware River, once home to one of the biggest port in North America.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

The first woman police officer in Philadelphia history was a prudish 'dance cop' afraid of jazz

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. The Philadelphia Police Department is making a push to increase the number of women in its ranks, with a pledge last year to boost the count from 22% of sworn officers to 30% by the year 2023. The department is already ahead of the national average (just 12%). It's also currently led by a woman, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

4 great places to get soft pretzels in Philadelphia

There are plenty of places to get soft pretzels in Philadelphia, but these are four of our favorites for the salty treat. 1. Center City Pretzel Co.Why it stands out: Center City's soft pretzels are kosher and peanut and dairy free.Address: 816 Washington Ave.Hours: Monday-Friday 6-11am, Saturdays 6-10am. Photo courtesy of Center City Pretzel Co. 2. Rowhome CoffeeWhy it stands out: Rowhome serves soft pretzel sandwiches for breakfast and lunch.Pine Street location: 2536 Pine St., open Monday-Friday 7am-4:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 8am-4:30pm.Front Street location: 2152 North Front St., open Monday-Friday 7am-2:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 8am-3:30pm. Photo courtesy of Lauren Maiale/@largars_grubs3. Miller's TwistWhy it stands out: Located inside of Reading Terminal Market, Miller's is home to the "Philly Cheesesteak Pretzel."Address: 51 N. 12th St.Hours: Monday-Wednesday 8am-3:30pm, Thursday-Saturday 8am-5pm. 4. Pretzel WorkzWhy it stands out: Located in South Philly, Pretzel Workz serves soft pretzels with just about any meal you can imagine, from pepperoni pizza to jerk chicken and Cajun salmon fondue. Address: 1250 Point Breeze Ave.Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 1-10pm, Sunday 1-8pm. Photo courtesy of Pretzel Workz
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Briefs: July 19, 2022

Donatucci Library hosts Transgender Youth Panel Series. The Free Library of Philadelphia is hosting "Empathy Versus Misinformation: Transgender Youth," a series of panel discussions with experts sharing information on the matter. Parents and professionals who support transgender and gender non-conforming children and adolescents will take part in discussions...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

South Philly Review

