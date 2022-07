DALTON An emotionally charged East Wayne Fire District meeting July 20 ended abruptly when a board member called on the removal of the chairman and a member from the board. Board vice chairman Deb Peters, who represents the Marshallville community, stood up following the reading of a press release by Board Chairman Ryan Sullivan, which she said she did not want to be associated with because of mistruths and misconstrued items. Fiscal Officer Barb Stoll also had a question about the press release because she said it’s not true and puts her reputation on the line. Peters made a motion for the removal of both Sullivan and member Steve Rabatin for charges including conflict of interest and various wrongdoing as public officials.

