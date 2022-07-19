ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunriver, OR

Sunriver Welcomes New Businesses in 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article((L-R) Disturbed Threads, Muddy Hut Pet Story, Zack Smith at The Den Dive Shop | Photos by Kristine Thomas) While their businesses vary from barbershop to pet store and an arcade to a real estate office, new business owners share something in common. They saw a need to provide a service...

Cascade Lakes to Release Pawsitive IPA Sunday at ‘Pups on the Patio’

‘Pups on the Patio’ at Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. Seventh Street Pub in Redmond to Celebrate the Re-release of Pawsitive IPA, which Benefits the Brightside Animal Center. Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. is re-releasing Pawsitive IPA into the wild and inviting Central Oregon to come let the dogs out to celebrate at the Third Annual Pups on the Patio, Sunday, July 24, at the Seventh Street pub in Redmond. The release party will run from 12-8pm. $1 from every pint of Pawsitive IPA and a portion of merchandise, and raffle tickets from the event will directly benefit BrightSide Animal Center.
REDMOND, OR
luxury-houses.net

Take in the Incredible Mountain Views and Resort Living in This $3,290,000 Modern Home in Bend

The Home in Bend is a luxurious home with a spacious, open floor plan and natural light throughout, now available for sale. This home located at 19227 Cartwright Ct, Bend, Oregon; offering 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 3,552 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeff Larkin – Jeff Larkin Realty – (Phone: 541-480-5606) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Bend.
BEND, OR
Opopop & 10 Barrel Brewing Team Up to Create the Ultimate Summer Snack Duo

(Photos | Courtesy of Opopop and 10 Barrel Brewing) The Perfect Wine & Popcorn Pairing: 10 Barrel’s Sparkling Rosé With Opopops Limited Edition Pickle Monster (Dill) Popcorn. Denver, Colorado-based Opopop, creators of Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels, and Bend-based 10 Barrel Brewing, announce Poppin’ on Cloud Wine, an exclusive...
BEND, OR
10 Barrel Beer Wars Returns

10 Barrel Brewing has announced that their heritage event, Beer Wars, is returning to the 10 Barrel Bend West Side Pub on Saturday, July 30 from 4-9pm. After a couple of years’ hiatus due to the pandemic, this highly anticipated legacy event is making a comeback. It’s open to the public, all ages and entry is free.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 26-acre fire between La Pine and Sunriver fully lined

A fire burned near Highway 97 between La Pine and Sunriver was fully lined Friday night after a huge response which included aerial drops. The Old Wood Fire happened in the area of Highway 97, Vandevert Road and Huntington Road. Central Oregon Fire tweeted that the fire was at 26.4...
LA PINE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Business Park#Tattoos#Horse#The Den Dive Shop#Riverscape Arcade
New Central Oregon Cyclocross Series Begins Soon

(Photo | Courtesy of MBSEF) The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation announces the second Annual Can Chaser Cyclocross Races presented by 10 Barrel Brewing, September 17 at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center. The Can Chaser Cross Races are part of a five-race cyclocross series in Oregon called the Harvest Cyclocross Series. Anyone new to the sport of cyclocross is encouraged to race. The races will run all day based on categories. Food and beverages will be available onsite. For more information, go to harvest.cx or email molly@mbsef.org. Volunteers are needed as well. Contact molly@mbsef.org or call 541-388-0002 to volunteer. $40 per race for adults and $20 for juniors. Online registration only through obra.org.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Adult wolf, 5 pups spotted together on Oregon trail camera

A wildlife trail camera in the Upper Deschutes wildlife management area caught an image of a wolf and five wolf pups roaming earlier this month. That’s part of the reason the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is now designating a new Area of Known Wolf Activity (AKWA) for that area in Klamath and Deschutes counties.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘A new challenge’: Downtown Bend restaurant Joolz shuts down dining but keeps business going

The owner of the Middle Eastern, Lebanese- influenced restaurant, Joolz, on Wall Street in downtown Bend said after changes brought on by the pandemic, supply issues, rising prices, and indoor floods, it's the employee shortage that has led to it temporarily closing its physical location. The post ‘A new challenge’: Downtown Bend restaurant Joolz shuts down dining but keeps business going appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Bend City Council Houselessness Update

(Map | Courtesy of City of Bend) Councilors just heard about the parameters with which the City is able to develop a camping code to better regulate where, when and how unsanctioned camping can happen on City rights-of-way. We’re starting down the path of developing code and you’ll hear more about what that could look like, and the many different ways you can provide input, over the summer and into the fall.
BEND, OR
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Bend, OR, has a knack for converting tourists to residents, thanks to the allure of the snow-capped Cascade Mountains and the Deschutes River that rambles through downtown. In addition to all the outdoor amenities that range from mild to wild, Bend gets accolades for being one of the best places to live in the U.S. because of its top-notch schools and health care facilities. It’s no secret that business in Bend is booming, thanks to a sizeable entrepreneurial community and unparalleled quality of life. The region is expected to add jobs – lots of them – and is known for a collaborative workplace culture. Great beer, an urban trail system, a love for dogs and eco-friendly values bring neighbors together in Bend. Your family will love living in Bend, too, thanks to its year-round activities, short commutes and affordable cost of living.
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Foley Butte Ranch sells for $27 million

The Stafford family sold the 30,655 acre property to Nuveen Natural Capital. The Stafford Family has sold the 30,655-acre Foley Butte Ranch for $27 million to Nuveen Natural Capital, a land-focused asset management platform. Michael, Milton, Mark and Samuel Stafford purchased the property north of Prineville in 2014 for $18.5...
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend man pulled from Deschutes River dies

A Bend man who was pulled from the Deschutes River on Thursday near Bend Whitewater Park died Friday, according to the Bend Police Department. Joseph Clarence Torkelson, 56, was pulled out of the river by bystanders after he apparently went through a spillway. After several minutes of CPR, he was taken to St. Charles Hospital where he remained in critical condition.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend man floating Deschutes in Bend goes underwater at Whitewater Park, is critically injured

A 56-year-old Bend man was critically injured on a Deschutes River floating excursion Thursday afternoon when he apparently was pulled underwater in the middle channel of the Bend Whitewater Park and was critically injured, police said. The post Bend man floating Deschutes in Bend goes underwater at Whitewater Park, is critically injured appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Air, ground crews tackle, stop 15-acre wildfire south of Sunriver on both sides of BNSF Railway tracks

A new wildfire broke out early Friday afternoon south of Sunriver, growing to about 15 acres as numerous ground and air crews tackled the blaze on both sides of the BNSF Railway tracks about a mile south of Vandevert Road. The post Air, ground crews tackle, stop 15-acre wildfire south of Sunriver on both sides of BNSF Railway tracks appeared first on KTVZ.
SUNRIVER, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon DHS searching for 2 missing girls, 13 months and 7 weeks, who disappeared from Bend with parents

Two young girls, ages 7 weeks and 13 months, have disappeared from Bend with their father and mother and may be at risk, the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division said Thursday, asking the public for help as they search for the children to assess their safety. The post Oregon DHS searching for 2 missing girls, 13 months and 7 weeks, who disappeared from Bend with parents appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Man Dies From Rapids Accident

A Bend man has died from his injuries he sustained while floating at Bend Whitewater Park. Joseph Torkelson, 56, was apparently floating the river with a roommate. Torkelson and the roommate put in to the river upstream in Bend. Instead of staying to the left to ride through the gentle rapids at Colorado Avenue, Torkelson somehow ended up on the wrong side of the buoys and was sucked under and through the dam. Shortly thereafter, Torkelson was found and pulled from the river. He was sent to the ICU at St. Charles Bend, where he later died.
BEND, OR

