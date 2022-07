A woman has died after falling out of a police vehicle in Sparta, Georgia, on the way to the sheriff’s office in Hancock County. Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was taken into custody on 15 July after the emergency services received a call from her home, located on Hickory Grove Church Road, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a statement. “Grier was arrested at the home,” the GBI said. “While deputies were taking Grier to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Grier fell out of a patrol car and sustained significant injuries.”She died on Thursday at Grady Memorial Hospital...

SPARTA, GA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO