ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Drone services expanding in NWA

By Kayla Davis
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACFMv_0gl9wL2j00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Drone services are expanding all over the United States, including in Northwest Arkansas.

One local drone company, DroneUp, is expanding its services. With a click of a button, you can have some of your groceries delivered to you in minutes.

DroneUp’s partnership with Walmart is allowing it to expand and further the future of delivery. Right now, there are three locations in NWA, in Farmington Rogers and Bentonville, each flying out any products that can fit in the drones’ small box.

Walmart expanding drone delivery service

“If you forget an item, or if you have an urgent need for an item, or if you just don’t have enough time in the day, that’s where we help support for Walmart’s last-mile delivery,” said Alex Buckley with DroneUp.

A DroneUp delivery costs $3.99 and can take less than 30 minutes. To request a delivery you can visit DroneUp’s site here .

Although delivery isn’t the only service the company offers. DroneUp can be an efficient and safe way to take a look at storm damage to power lines or roofs or survey a property.

On Thursday, July 21, 2022, DroneUp is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its flight services at Store 100 hub and adjacent parking area, 406 Walton Blvd., Bentonville, AR from 12:24 – 4:00 PM. You can get a closer look at how it can perform inspections, mapping and aerial imaging for local businesses.

For a list of its other flight services and how to request them, you can visit its website here .

Walmart investing in drone delivery company, operations set to begin at Bentonville store

In order to fly the drones, it takes many different positions and DroneUp is hiring as it keeps expanding. For example, DroneUp said it’s expecting to increase its employees from 250 to 600 by January 2023.

Take a look at open job positions here .

The next step for DroneUp is for it to keep expanding its services nationally.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drone Delivery
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

OSBI investigating death of Roland, OK man

ROLAND, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Roland man is in custody in connection with the death of another Roland man early on the morning of July 18. According to a press release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), the Roland Police Department received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 2:30 a.m. reporting that a man had been shot in the 100 block of Nichols Street in Roland. When officers arrived, they found Cody Nichols, 34, at the location stating that he had shot Stephen Moravac, 42.
ROLAND, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Gov. Hutchinson announces resignation of Secretary of Arkansas Department of Public Safety

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 21, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that Jami Cook has resigned as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety and Director of the Division on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. According to a press release, Secretary Cook’s resignation letter to the Governor...
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Many without power in River Valley, crews still working

RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: As of 6:30 a.m. on July 22, OG&E reports 1,495 customers are without power, 948 of those being Le Flore County. 69 customers are without power in Crawford and Sebastian Counties. OG&E issued an update at 7 a.m. saying crews are finalizing assessments as approximately 300 power restoration personnel […]
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy