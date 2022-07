Family of a Black man demands justice after the 36-year-old man was left paralyzed while in custody after hitting his head against the wall of a police van. According to his family, the 36-year-old man was left paralyzed from mid-chest down, has a little movement in his left arm and tiny movement in his right arm. His sister also said that he now needs breathing tube and a feeding tube. The civil rights attorney who is representing the family on the case, reportedly said: “They mock him, pull him off the van feet first, they throw him in a wheelchair with no regard and his body is limp like a rag-doll. They have no regard for him, no humanity, he tells them I think my neck is broke and they discount it.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO