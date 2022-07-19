Tuesday forecast: High surf and warm temps
Look for high surf to pound the Southern California coast and bring dangerous rip currents Tuesday.
High pressure over the region will also keep afternoon temperatures on the warm side.
Above average highs will give way to cooler conditions later in the week and through the weekend.
Air quality for Tuesday is expected to be mostly in the good to moderate range.
