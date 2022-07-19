ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday forecast: High surf and warm temps

By Henry DiCarlo, Tony Kurzweil, Chip Yost
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

Look for high surf to pound the Southern California coast and bring dangerous rip currents Tuesday.

High pressure over the region will also keep afternoon temperatures on the warm side.

Above average highs will give way to cooler conditions later in the week and through the weekend.

Air quality for Tuesday is expected to be mostly in the good to moderate range.

