ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

Grapevine To Add An Outdoor Ice Rink

By Kelly Tran
Southlake Style
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe countdown to the holiday season can never start too early. The anticipation is already here for the Christmas Capital of Texas at Grapevine announced the construction of a new 4,500-square-foot outdoor...

www.southlakestyle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Southlake Style

Original Chop Shop To Open In Southlake

Southlake’s food scene is growing even more next year. Original Chop Shop, a fast-casual health food restaurant, will be opening a location at 2101 E. Southlake Blvd. in early 2023. With locations across Texas and Arizona, Original Chop Shop serves everything from protein and fruit bowls to sandwiches and...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Southlake Style

Hoffbrau Steakhouse Coming To Grapevine

Grapevine will be getting a new restaurant soon. Hoffbrau Steakhouse, which has four other locations around Texas, will be bringing a new location to Grapevine later this year. When it opens, guests can expect a variety of steak options alongside dishes like fried catfish, barbecue chicken and smoked sausage. For...
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

Bedford bistro reopens after temporary COVID-19 closure

BEDFORD, Texas — A family-owned North Texas restaurant is up and running again after a temporary shutdown because of COVID-19. The owner of the Wood & Grain Bistro in Bedford, Texas, made the tough decision to close after his employees contracted the virus. Chef Bee Vang closed for a...
BEDFORD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Grapevine, TX
Grapevine, TX
Government
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Starbucks now open in Southlake

Starbucks offers hot and iced coffees and teas, cold drinks, sandwiches and pastries. (Courtesy Starbucks) Starbucks opened a new storefront in Southlake earlier this summer at 2102 E. SH 114. The new store is in the District 114 at Kimball Park mixed-use development. The Seattle-based coffeehouse chain offers a variety of hot and iced coffees, teas, cold drinks, and food such as pastries and sandwiches. The Kimball Park location is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. The new location does not yet have a phone number. www.starbucks.com.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Southlake Style

Central Market Announces 2022 Hatch Chile Fest

Central Market is getting ready to celebrate the hatch chile. Set for Aug. 3-23, the grocer’s 27th annual hatch chile festival will highlight products and recipes centering around the pepper, according to a press release. Shoppers can expect products like crab-stuffed hatch peppers, hatch chile kettle corn and hatch...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
What Now Dallas

Razzoo’s Cajun Café Planned for Burleson

Razzoo’s Cajun Café is planning to open a location in Burleson in the spring of 2023. The 7,000-square-foot restaurant will be located at 135 W. Ellison St., according to state licensing information. You can try a few appetizers including Cajun fondue, boudin balls, and gumbo. The menu is...
BURLESON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Rink#Ice Skating#Ice Skating Rink#Christmas#Grapevine Main Station
spectrumlocalnews.com

Experts warn of foundation woes with blistering Texas summer

DALLAS — As Texans endure this blistering weather, foundation repair companies are advising homeowners to be mindful of their foundation. Skip Keller has lived in Garland for about 13 years. In that time, he has worked with the Parks and Recreation Department, meaning he knows the importance of maintaining a healthy lawn.
TEXAS STATE
momswhothink.com

9 Fun-Filled Day Trips From Dallas

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Health-conscious restaurant Original ChopShop coming to Southlake

Original ChopShop offers healthy salads, sandwiches and more. (Courtesy Original ChopShop) Original ChopShop is opening a Southlake location at 2101 E. Southlake Blvd., Ste. 100, according to a filing from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Original ChopShop is an eatery with protein bowls, sandwiches, salads, protein shakes and other health-conscious food items. There is no set opening date, but construction should be completed by Jan. 9, according to the TDLR. www.originalchopshop.com.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CandysDirt.com

Dallas Architect Recalls Designing ‘Best Party House’ For Infamous Candy Montgomery

April Towery: We were thrilled to find architect Stephen Chambers, the man who designed a stunning home in the late 1970s for Candy Montgomery, who infamously was acquitted of killing her friend Betty Gore with an ax. An excerpt from the true crime tome on the case reads, “They got the land for $10,000. The house eventually cost $60,000 more because they insisted that a chic Dallas architectural firm do the blueprints. They accepted the first design submitted: a cathedral look, open and airy, with a lot of exposed beams and skylights, the children’s rooms isolated from their own, an oversized double garage, and a workshop and study for Pat.”
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS DFW

Man swimming on pool noodle drowns at Lewisville Lake

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has drowned in Lewisville Lake today.It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at Hidden Cove Park in The Colony.The Colony Fire Chief Scott Thompson said the adult male victim was swimming in the beach area and was headed out towards a buoy on a pool noodle when he fell off and went under.The Colony Fire Department and Lewisville Fire Department dive team were called out and the man's body was recovered less than an hour later.The victim's name has not been released.
LEWISVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Comfort Inn Near DFW Airport Destroyed by Fire

A large fire broke out at the Comfort Inn near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. The two-story hotel is located along Texas 114 near Freeport Parkway in Irving on the northeast side of the airport. Guests who were inside at the time said they had just minutes to...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Castle Hills Developer Chris Bright Has Passed Away

The North Texas region has lost a development icon. Chris Bright, the visionary leader behind the Castle Hills neighborhood in Lewisville, passed away on July 11. “It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Chris Bright, CEO of Bright Realty,” a statement from his company read. “A Dallas native, Chris was the driving force behind the residential and commercial development of the Castle Hills community. He leaves behind two children, three grandchildren, and the Bright Realty/Bright Industries family of employees, who are all mourning this tremendous loss. Our thoughts are with all of them at this time.”
LEWISVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy