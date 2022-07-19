ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, South Walton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-19 14:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 17:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Okaloosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 434 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Crestview, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Crestview. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holmes, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Holmes; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida North central Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 309 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Bonifay, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bonifay, Ponce De Leon, Caryville, Esto, Westville, Miller Crossroads, Cerrogordo, Bethlehem, Gritney, Holland Crossroads, Ards Crossroads, Hulaw, Hickory Hill, Izagora, Baker Settlement, Poplar Head and Johnson Crossroads. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOLMES COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy