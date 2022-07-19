Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Holmes; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida North central Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 309 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Bonifay, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bonifay, Ponce De Leon, Caryville, Esto, Westville, Miller Crossroads, Cerrogordo, Bethlehem, Gritney, Holland Crossroads, Ards Crossroads, Hulaw, Hickory Hill, Izagora, Baker Settlement, Poplar Head and Johnson Crossroads. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

