David E. Williams

Marta A. Crow, 63, of Bowling Green, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022. Marta was the daughter of the late Arthur and Anna (Bergman) Diels. In the spring quarter of 1978 at BGSU, she called in a request at WFAL campus radio, Rick Crow answered the phone. She requested the song “Paradise By The Dashboard Lights”, Rick gave the request to his friend but he didn’t play it right away so she called back with an even sweeter voice and Rick told him that you HAVE to play this song! Rick handed the phone to him and, of course, he played it. Marta being embarrassed after she heard it called back. Rick and his friend were about to end that shift, so they invited her and her friends up to go uptown. Ever since that night, she and Rick have been by each other sides. They were married on April 19, 1980 at the University Lutheran Chapel, across from the BGSU campus. Rick survives after 42 amazing years of marriage. Marta is also survived by her two loving children: Eric (Lindsey Cunningham) of Toledo and Kelly (Brandon West) of Perrysburg; siblings: Mark (Marsha) Diels, David (Anita) Diels and Sue (Mark) Taylor and her canine companion Freddie and feline companion Ziggy.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO