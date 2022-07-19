ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Baltimore, OH

Terry Lynne Daniels

By Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune
sent-trib.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerry Lynne Daniels, 65, of North Baltimore, passed away at 8:47 p.m., Friday, July 15, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. She was born on January 23, 1957, in Findlay to the late Jack W., Sr. and Charlotte L. (Franks) Barringer. She...

www.sent-trib.com

Comments / 0

Related
sent-trib.com

James W. Lotz

James W. Lotz, 87, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away at his home on July 19, 2022. He was born in Kenton, Ohio on March 17, 1935 to Ralph and Ruth (Poling) Lotz. Jim was a member of Abiding Word Lutheran Church in Bowling Green and a former member of Peace Lutheran Church in Deshler. He was very involved with the church and instilled that faith in his children. Jim enjoyed music and could play a few instruments by ear. He enjoyed line dancing, square dancing and polkas. Reading and woodworking were a few hobbies that he enjoyed. Jim liked eating out and discovering new places. He took the family camping and on vacation every year to many different states. Jim was a man of his word and a great husband, father, and grandfather.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Joyce Ann Parsons

Joyce Ann Parsons, 87, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away July 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born in Dowling, Ohio to the late Everett and Dorothy (Sullivan) Evans on December 12, 1934. She married Raymond Parsons on June 23, 1956 in Bowling Green, Ohio and he survives.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

David E. Williams

David E. Williams, 77, of Waterville, Ohio passed away Monday July 18, 2022. He was born May 24, 1945 to Helene (Williams) Solether and Richard Solether. He married Betty Mercer on June 11, 1967 and she survives in Waterville. Along with his wife of 55 years, Betty, David is survived...
WATERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

Marta A. Crow

Marta A. Crow, 63, of Bowling Green, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022. Marta was the daughter of the late Arthur and Anna (Bergman) Diels. In the spring quarter of 1978 at BGSU, she called in a request at WFAL campus radio, Rick Crow answered the phone. She requested the song “Paradise By The Dashboard Lights”, Rick gave the request to his friend but he didn’t play it right away so she called back with an even sweeter voice and Rick told him that you HAVE to play this song! Rick handed the phone to him and, of course, he played it. Marta being embarrassed after she heard it called back. Rick and his friend were about to end that shift, so they invited her and her friends up to go uptown. Ever since that night, she and Rick have been by each other sides. They were married on April 19, 1980 at the University Lutheran Chapel, across from the BGSU campus. Rick survives after 42 amazing years of marriage. Marta is also survived by her two loving children: Eric (Lindsey Cunningham) of Toledo and Kelly (Brandon West) of Perrysburg; siblings: Mark (Marsha) Diels, David (Anita) Diels and Sue (Mark) Taylor and her canine companion Freddie and feline companion Ziggy.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bluffton, OH
Findlay, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
North Baltimore, OH
City
Findlay, OH
sent-trib.com

June E. Vogtsberger

Many thanks to all who passed along kind condolences and shared fond remembrances. For those wishing to attend June’s funeral service and celebration of life, please join us on Saturday, August 13th at 11:00 o’clock at the 1st Presbyterian Church, 126 South Church Street, Bowling Green. A bereavement meal will be served afterwards at the Church.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Esther Ann Clinton

Admired by her colleagues and loved by all, Dr. Esther Clinton was a remarkable scholar, celebrated teacher, and rivetingly energetic presenter of ideas, who was taken from us far, far too soon. She had the rare ability to make people feel better about themselves, because she herself was so unselfish, full of encouraging words, and always willing to accommodate different students and learning styles. While a part of Bowling Green State University’s world-famous Department of Popular Culture, Esther taught classes on heroes, villains, and tricksters; folktales, popular literature; world religions; and advanced cultural theory. She presented at academic conferences around the world and published widely, in areas ranging from proverb use in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, to parallels between heavy metal music and gothic literature, to the intersection of postcolonial theory and ethnomusicology.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 7-22-2022

A Toledo man was arrested after he allegedly punched another man at a Bowling Green gas station. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded Wednesday at 2:46 p.m. to a call at Marathon, 1240 W. Wooster St. A man said that he asked another driver to move his vehicle so he...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Michael Ryan Allen

Michael Ryan Allen, age 39, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Monday (July 18, 2022) at his home. He was born on November 12, 1982 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Randall K. Allen & Julie A. Devore. Surviving are his parents, Randall (Mary) Allen of Oak Harbor, Ohio, Julie...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lynne#Blanchard Valley Hospital#Fl#Hitachi Astemo#Elmwood High School#Smith Crates Funeral Home#East Hospital Drive
sent-trib.com

Transfers: 7-21-2022

The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 5902 Moline Martin Road, Lake Township, residential, from Kayla and Jonathon Minniear, to Christine Schiffler, $143,000. 104 and 0 Roche de Beouf St. and 0 Findlay St., Haskins, residential, from Adam Kaverman, to Kevin Willingham, $178,000.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

BG motorcyclist killed in crash

A fatal accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon north of the city is under investigation. According to the Bowling Green Police Division, Kevin Zakrzewksi, 59, Bowling Green, was killed. His motorcycle was southbound on Brim Road while a vehicle was westbound on Newton Road. Additional details were not available.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Senior events

The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Brothers sentenced for their part in downtown BG shooting

Two brothers who were involved in a downtown shooting last year have been sentenced to community control. Cedrion Williams, 20, and Cedric Williams Jr., 21, both of Toledo, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. On Aug. 1, Cedrion Williams and Javen McIntoush were...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
sent-trib.com

Bowling for big dollars: Al-Mar hosts Midwest PBA

When a sporting event attracts the world’s best, it might typically take place in a major city like New York, Los Angeles or Chicago. But for one weekend, Al-Mar Lanes in Bowling Green, is going to be hosting the top bowlers on the planet at the 25th Annual Progressive/Gerdeman Insurance Agency Central/Midwest PBA 50 Tournament Friday-Sunday.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Relay raced to another successful year

I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped make our 2022 American Cancer Society Relay For Life Event an amazing success. Thank you to all of our sponsors, supporters, teams, presenting sponsor Wood County Hospital and Wood County Fairgrounds. We owe a special thanks to the Wood County Fair Foundation. Due to a scheduling conflict, we thought we might have to cancel our event at the last minute, but thanks to a quick-thinking committee member and the fair foundation, we were able to secure the pavilion just days before our event and it turned out to be a fantastic venue. We exceeded our goal of $50,000.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Fatal foxtail? Perrysburg officials want weed declared noxious

PERRYSBURG — Following reports of severe illness — even death — in dogs, council and the mayor are making a formal request to have foxtail barley declared a noxious weed. One man’s dog died from ingesting them. “This seed has barbs on it that tunnel into...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

State takes steps in Perrysburg foxtail barley investigation

PERRYSBURG — In a first step to declaration as a noxious weed, the Ohio Department of Agriculture has sent a representative to investigate a field in the city that has been overrun with foxtail barley. Dorothy Pelanda, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture was contacted by Ohio Rep....
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Man accused of assault at BG gas station

A Toledo man was arrested after he allegedly punched another man at a Bowling Green gas station. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded Wednesday at 2:46 p.m. to a call at Marathon, 1240 W. Wooster St. A man said that he asked another driver to move his vehicle so he...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Nominate outstanding citizens for spirit awards

Nominations for the 2022 Spirit of Wood County Awards are being accepted through Aug. 15. Commissioners Doris Herringshaw, Craig LaHote and Ted Bowlus encourage residents of Wood County to nominate current or former residents for one of seven awards that will be presented at 2 p.m. on Nov. 13 during a ceremony in the Alvin L. Perkins Atrium at the Wood County Courthouse Complex.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

VIDEO: Water trail connects communities along the Portage River

A newly designated water trail offers ways for kayakers, boaters, and recreation enthusiasts to access and enjoy the outdoors along the Portage River. State and local officials designated the Portage River Water Trail, a joint effort by the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG), its Portage River Basin Council, waterfront communities, and a long list of partners who helped bring the project to fruition.
PORTAGE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy