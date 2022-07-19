AG looks to halt funding to New Orleans over abortion Photo credit Louisiana.gov

In a move to force the hand of New Orleans city government Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling on State Treasurer John Schroder and the members of the Bond Commission to withhold money from the city until the its officials, including the Mayor, City Council, Police Chief, District Attorney, and Sheriff have affirmed they will enforce State laws.

In a statement released Tuesday Landry states:

“As Attorney General and member of the Bond Commission, it is my belief that a parish or municipality should not benefit from the hard-working taxpayers of this State while ignoring laws validly enacted by the people through their representatives,” said Attorney General Landry. “In light of the City’s open defiance of the will of the people of Louisiana, I urge the Bond Commission to defer any applications for the City of New Orleans, Orleans Parish, and any local governmental entity or political subdivision under its purview. In addition, any other funding that will directly benefit the City of New Orleans should also be paused until such time as the Council, Mayor, Chief of Police, Sheriff, and District Attorney have met with and affirmed that they will comply with and enforce the laws of this State and cooperate with any State officials who may be called upon to enforce them.”

Landry has gone on to state:

“The officials in New Orleans took an oath of office to support and enforce the laws of our State, yet they appear to have decided that some laws are not worthy of enforcement,” added Attorney General Landry.

“Nothing in the statutes, the City Charter, or the State Constitution permits these officials to blatantly ignore State law, conspire not to enforce it, and violate their oaths of office in this manner. In fact, our State Constitution prohibits this very conduct.”

In a letter to the Treasurer, Attorney General Landry noted that many Members of the Bond Commission, including the Governor, have gone on the record casting votes in support of the very laws that these elected officials are blatantly and publicly refusing to uphold. “I ask that you and my fellow Bond Commission members join me in ensuring that the parishes and municipalities of this State comply with all laws of our State, especially those protecting the lives of the unborn,” wrote Attorney General Landry.