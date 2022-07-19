Iowa State Fair organizers winnowed down the best new dishes at the State Fair to 10. On Tuesday, a panel of guest judges tastes those 10 different new foods that they will judge based on appearance, originality, value and taste.

After all 10 new foods are prepared, presented and tasted, the judges submit their scores to determine the top three new dishes for the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

Find out which three foods will compete for the prestigious title of the 2022 Iowa State Fair Best New Food when the Fairgrounds open Aug. 11-22. Fairgoers can vote online for their pick for People's Choice Best New Food when the State Fair opens.

More: The Iowa State Fair reveals 53 new foods for 2022. Three compete for people's choice for best new food

Scott Siepker , aka Iowa Nice Guy, emceed this livestream event.

Last year, the chicken egg salad with Indian fry bread from Cluck'n Coop won the People's Choice Best New Food of the 2021 Iowa State Fair.

Watch the video replay of the judges choosing the 3 best new foods:

More Iowa State Fair 2022 news

Susan Stapleton is the entertainment editor at The Des Moines Register. Follow her on Facebook , Twitter or drop her a line at sstapleton@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Which new Iowa State Fair foods will compete for the title of best new food?