Business

Glassdoor ordered to unmask former toy company employees who posted scathing criticism, showing the scary stakes of ‘anonymous’ reviews

By Jane Thier
 4 days ago

A new lawsuit indicates that those Glassdoor reviews you’re writing may not be anonymous.

Last week, Alex Tse, a magistrate judge in a Northern California district court, ruled in favor of a New Zealand-based billion-dollar toy company called Zuru in its case against Glassdoor. Zuru’s co-CEOs alleged that anonymous “false, disparaging and defamatory” reviews on the employer-review site materially harmed its business and complicated its recruiting process.

In January, Zuru filed a subpoena against Glassdoor to compel it to reveal the identities of the person or people who slammed Zuru on the site, calling it a "burnout factory" with a "toxic" culture and "incompetent" leaders. In court, Zuru said it plans to file a defamation lawsuit in New Zealand against whoever posted these on Glassdoor, once their identities are revealed.

Fortune's review of Zuru's Glassdoor page currently shows largely positive posts, yet several negative ones remain standing. Glassdoor also posted an alert on the company's page , alerting users that Zuru has taken legal action and said, "Please exercise your best judgment when evaluating this employer."

This is bad news for Glassdoor, whose entire billion-dollar business model is based on their promise of anonymity. Even if they’re sued, the company maintains in its FAQ , it will “object to and resist” subpoenas it receives. “And, if necessary and as appropriate, we will appear in court to oppose and defeat your request.”

Representatives for Glassdoor did not immediately respond to Fortune's request for comment.

Competing interests are at play, Judge Tse wrote in his decision , according to court documents Fortune reviewed. “Glassdoor wants to safeguard anonymous speech on its website. Zuru wants to protect its reputation. Both interests can’t simultaneously be accommodated.” Tse said the decision was made with recogniz

Glassdoor is disappointed in the court’s decision, a company PR contact told New Zealand-based journalist David Farrier . “We note that, contrary to Zuru’s contentions, the unflattering workplace experience reviews describing working at Zuru were authored by multiple former Zuru employees. In this and many other cases worldwide, Glassdoor fights vigorously to protect and defend the rights of our users to share their opinions and speak freely and authentically about their workplace experiences, without fear of intimidation or retaliation.”

This is not Glassdoor’s first subpoena, but the company told Farrier it “typically prevails in the vast majority of these types of cases,” adding that it has protected user anonymity in over 100 filed cases.

“If Zuru’s defamation claim is baseless, Glassdoor may have a legitimate interest in shielding the reviewers’ identities,” Judge Tse wrote. “But if the reviewers made false statements, their right to  remain anonymous may give way to [Zuru’s] need to discover [their] identity in order to pursue its claim.”

Even though the ruling occurred in a U.S. federal court, Judge Tse said he made the ruling based on New Zealand law, as Zuru intends to sue in that jurisdiction. Therefore, the court's ruling was decided based on New Zealand law's definition of defamation, and not the U.S. legal definition.

In other words, Glassdoor shouldn't be ordered to turn over "anonymous" user data in any case solely based on U.S. law. But you never know.

For Glassdoor posters worried about being found out, a judge and jury may not even be involved. If you’ve written a review via a company desktop, phone, or laptop, your employer could digitally track you down. As with any so-called “anonymous” site, that’s all the more reason to err on the side of caution.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

Comments / 98

SolderingSeptagon
3d ago

The American judge is of Chinese ethnicity. The company is Chinese. The American judge used New Zealand law in his decision. That judge needs impeached immediately. No American court should rule on foreign laws to protect a corporation.

Reply(13)
48
New Amerika ACAB
3d ago

Time for that CEO to undercover to find out the company is actually a sweat shop. You know they are toxic when they go running into court.

Reply(4)
66
4th Generation S.F.
3d ago

Its only defamation if it is untrue….problem is how can a company prove that it isnt a toxic environment that burns workers out ? Thats the curse of these opinion based forums. In SF there is someone posting terrible reviews on upscale restaurants and then extorting them for $ to remove the fake reviews.

Reply(4)
28
