Romberg: Cristobal Leaves No Stone Unturned

Former Canes Center Brett Romberg is excited about Canes Football but not so much because of the blue chip recruits, saying, “I am the same as Mario Cristobal, he does not care about 5 stars.”

He does like the way The U is trending stating, “To be in the same recruiting group as USC, Ohio State and Alabama, that is encouraging.”

Romberg mentions that Cristobal does not rest saying, “He is an absolute ball buster, never leaving a stone unturned.”

Cristobal’s message to recruits is simple according to Romberg, “If you do not believe in it, you can bounce.”

He likes the guys coming in’s mentality saying, “This is a 50 year decision, that is how I look at it, I represent Miami to my grave.”

Finally, could Miami be headed to The SEC one day? Romberg proclaims, “I would chomp at the bit to be in The SEC.”

The Miami Hurricanes open their season September 3, 3:30 p.m. against Bethune Cookman.