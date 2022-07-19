ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

More victims of plane crash at North Las Vegas airport identified

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two victims who died in Sunday’s collision between two small planes at the North Las Vegas airport have been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Donald Stuart Goldberg, 82, of Las Vegas, and Carol Ann Scanlon, 76, also from Las Vegas both died from blunt trauma, according to the coroner. Goldberg was the pilot and Scanlon was a passenger aboard the Piper PA-46.

Four people were killed in Sunday’s crash when the Piper-PA 46 collided with a Cessna 172 as both single-engine airplanes were preparing to land.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LHY3_0gl9s4GT00
    Two planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport (Photo credit: NLVPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UC1Ft_0gl9s4GT00
    Two planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport (Photo credit: NLVPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PTxmW_0gl9s4GT00
    Two planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport (Photo credit: NLVPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4tSs_0gl9s4GT00
    Two planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport (Photo credit: NLVPD)

Two other people were killed in the Cessna. Family members identified Zach Rainey, 47, as one of the victims. He was traveling with his flight instructor at the time of the crash. The coroner has yet to release the flight instructor’s information.

The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 3

Ace Rothstein
4d ago

What is an 82 year old doing flying a plane around? Simply ridiculous. Anyone over 70 should not be piloting airplanes.

Reply(2)
4
 

LAS VEGAS, NV
